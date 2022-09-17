Jaishankar to embark on 10-day US visit, will address UNGA session on Sept 24

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will lead an Indian delegation for the High-Level Week at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as part of an official visit to the United States.

A statement issued by the ministry of external affairs said Jaishankar's visit to the US will be between September 18 and 28. The theme of the 77th UNGA is ‘A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges’, the statement said. Jaishankar will address the High-Level Session of the 77th UNGA on September 24.

He will also meet with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the President of the 77th session General Assembly Csaba Korosi.

In keeping with India's strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, Jaishankar will host a ministerial meeting of the G4 (India, Brazil, Japan, Germany), as well as participate at the High-Level Meeting of the L.69 Group on "Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council", the statement added.

The L.69 Group comprises developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Small Island Developing States, focused on reforms of the UN Security Council.

On September 24, Jaishankar will address a special event "India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action" to commemorate and showcase ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Narendra Modi government's campaign to celebrate the country's 75th year of Independence.

The event is expected to be addressed by the president of the 77th UNGA, along with foreign ministers of several member states, and the UNDP administrator.

Jaishankar would also participate in plurilateral meetings of the Quad, IBSA, BRICS, India - Presidency Pro Tempore CELAC, India-CARICOM and other trilateral formats, such as India-France-Australia, India-France-UAE and India-Indonesia-Australia, the MEA statement added.

Further, he will have bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of the G20 and UNSC member states.

After completing UNGA-related engagements, Jaishankar will visit Washington DC from September 25-28 for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. His programme will include inter alia, discussions with his counterpart secretary of state Antony Blinken, senior members of the US administration, US business leaders, a round-table with the Indian diaspora.

Jaishankar's visit would enable a high-level review of the multifaceted bilateral agenda and strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues to further consolidate the India-US strategic partnership, the statement further said.

