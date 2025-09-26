Jaishankar warns against energy instability at G20 ministers meet

External affairs minister S Jaishankar cited “double standards” in global responses to conflicts and warned against making energy “more uncertain in an economically fragile situation” during remarks at the G20 foreign ministers meeting on Thursday. In this screengrab from a video posted on Sept. 25, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in New York, USA. (PTI)

The minister’s comments come at a time India faces sustained US pressure over its Russian energy purchases.

The conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, Jaishankar said, were costing the Global South “in terms of energy, food and fertiliser security”. These conflicts were not just “jeopardising supplies and logistics, access and costing”, they became “pressure points on nations”.

“Double standards are clearly in evidence,” he said, and added that “peace can enable development, but by threatening development, we cannot facilitate peace. Making energy and other essentials more uncertain in an economically fragile situation helps no one”.

Without directly referencing India’s position, Jaishankar suggested that countries maintaining relationships with multiple parties in conflicts could serve a constructive purpose.

“In any conflict situation, there will be a few who have the ability to engage both sides. Such countries can be utilised by the international community to achieve peace and to maintain it,” he said.

The comments come as President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have both called on India and China to reduce Russian energy purchases, with Trump labelling both nations “primary funders” of Russia’s war effort at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

However, Zelensky adopted a more conciliatory tone towards India, saying New Delhi is “mostly with us” and expressing hope that Trump could help change India’s attitude towards the Russian energy sector through diplomatic engagement.

Jaishankar’s remarks extended beyond energy issues to encompass broader critiques of current international systems and approaches to global challenges.

“As we confront conflict, economic pressures and terrorism, the limitations of multilateralism and the United Nations are visible. The need for reforming multilateralism has never been greater,” he said.

The minister emphasised the G20’s responsibility in providing stability, arguing it could best be achieved “by undertaking dialogue and diplomacy, by firmly combating terrorism, and by appreciating the need for stronger energy and economic security.”

Jaishankar also addressed terrorism as “that perennial disruptor of peace,” calling for zero tolerance.

“It is imperative that the world display neither tolerance nor accommodation to terrorist activities,” he said. “Those who act against them on any front render a larger service to the international community as a whole.”