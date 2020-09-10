e-paper
Home / India News / Jal Shakti dept to put work sites in Uttar Pradesh under CCTV to monitor progress

Jal Shakti dept to put work sites in Uttar Pradesh under CCTV to monitor progress

Sewage treatment plants (STPs) are being constructed under the Namami Gange project in Mathura, Ramnagar, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Etawah, Kasganj, Firozabad, Kanpur and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2020 07:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Jal Shakti minister, Mahendra Singh ordered the installation of CCTV cameras during a meeting to review the rural water supply project, Namami Gange and ground water development projects in Uttar Pradesh.
Jal Shakti minister, Mahendra Singh ordered the installation of CCTV cameras during a meeting to review the rural water supply project, Namami Gange and ground water development projects in Uttar Pradesh.(HT illustration)
         

The Jal Shakti department has decided to install CCTV cameras at the spots where construction of the sewage treatment plants (STP), check dams and ponds are underway in various districts of Uttar Pradesh to monitor the progress of the work from the Lucknow office.

Jal Shakti minister, Mahendra Singh on Wednesday reviewed the rural water supply project, Namami Gange and ground water development projects through video conferencing.

He directed the officers to install cameras at the spots where STPs are being constructed under the Namami Gange project in Mathura, Ramnagar, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Etawah, Kasganj, Firozabad, Kanpur and Prayagraj. The cameras will be linked with the Lucknow office for monitoring the work.

CCTV cameras will be also installed at all check dams and ponds constructed in various districts for monitoring from the state office, he said.

He directed the officers to complete the Atal Bhujal Yojana launched in 10 districts on priority basis. The rural water supply projects launched in Bundelkhand, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts should be also completed on schedule.

