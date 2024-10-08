Jammu and Kashmir election results: Congress leader Vikar Rasool Wani leads from Banihal constituency

Senior Congress leader and former minister Vikar Rasool Wani was leading in the assembly election from the Banihal constituency, with results being announced on Tuesday, October 8. Congress candidate from Banihal constituency Vikar Rasool Wani shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.(PTI)

According to initial trends, the 50-year-old politician's closest competitor for the seat was Imtiyaz Shan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Who is Vikar Rasool Wani?

A special invitee to the Congress Central Working Committee (CWC), Wani previously served as the president of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit.

Wani has won the assembly election from the Banihal constituency twice in the state, in 2008 and 2014. He also served as the minister of power with independent charge when Jammu and Kashmir was a state.

Wani has maintained a close relationship with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, since his time as the national general secretary of the Indian Youth Congress.

He began his electoral journey by winning a councillor seat in the municipal elections from Banihal before being announced as a candidate for the assembly elections in 2008.

Banihal is one of the five constituencies where the National Conference (NC) and Congress are engaged in a ‘friendly contest,’ with both parties having announced their candidates.

The constituency went to polls in the first phase on September 18. During the campaign, Wani's remarks escalated tensions between Congress and the National Conference (NC).

At a public rally in Chareel on the outskirts of Banihal town, Wani attacked NC, saying, “These people have sucked the blood of the people; their red flag is stained with blood.”

After highlighting the development projects he had implemented as a two-time MLA, he challenged the NC candidate to a debate. Wani reiterated his accusations, saying, “We know that you exploit the people... and if anyone has experienced the worst of that, it’s Banihal. You have given nothing to Banihal, yet today you attempt to buy their loyalty with money.”

