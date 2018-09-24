Jammu and Kashmir flash flood: Over 30 people rescued after night-long operation

Thirty people, including women and children were rescued in Jammu and Kashmir during a flash flood in Kathua district, police said on Monday.

These people were marooned in different parts of the district following heavy rains. They were rescued after a night-long operation in Billawar, Nagri, Jakhole and Chabbe Chak among others, a senior police officer said here.

The rescue was carried out by the state police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams.

Incessant rains led to swollen streams and rivers in the Jammu region, but with the improvement in weather, authorities expect the water level to recede over the next 24 hours by Tuesday.

All educational institutions in the hilly district of Doda have been closed as a precautionary measure.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was restored on Monday after it was suspended due to heavy rains along the Ramban sector on Sunday.

