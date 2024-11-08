Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army, police launch operation in Baramulla as terrorists open fire

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday launched a joint operation in Baramulla after observing terrorists' suspicious activity, the Army said. The Army added that on being challenged, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. The operation is in progress. Army jawans near the site of an encounter between security forces and terrorists. (PTI photo)

"On 07 Nov 24, based on specific intelligence regarding presence of terrorists, a joint Operation launched by the #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice in Panipura, Sopore, #Baramulla. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress," Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted on X.

Spike in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir

There has been a spike in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, with the security forces engaging in encounters with them. A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district, officials said on Thursday.

The encounter began on Wednesday after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Margi area of Lolab in the north Kashmir district based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists.

The operation was successfully concluded, resulting in the killing of a terrorist. An AK rifle, two hand grenades, and four AK rifle magazines, were recovered from the site of the encounter, the officials added.

In another development, security forces eliminated one terrorist in Bandipora on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in the general area of Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora, after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists.

In a separate development on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with 22RR and 92 BN of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), apprehended one terrorist associate, identified as Ashiq Hussain Wani, who is a resident of Tujar Shareef in Sopore, said the police.

On November 3, 12 people, including one woman, were injured in a grenade attack at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and weekly market in Srinagar.

On November 2, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Anantnag district. The encounter broke out after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.

On October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.

On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.

(With inputs from agencies)