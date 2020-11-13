Jammu and Kashmir reports 626 fresh Covid-19 cases, 8 casualties

india

Jammu and Kashmir’s Covid-19 taly rose to 1,01,594 on Friday with 625 new cases while eight people died to take the death toll to 1,574, officials said.

The officials said 429 people tested positive in Kashmir region and 197 in Jammu region. Four persons succumbed to the disease each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Of the 101,594 cases 94,375 have so far recovered from the disease in the Union Territory while the number of active cases stands at 5,645. The recovery rate has reached 92.89 per cent.

A total of 1,043 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 531 in Jammu.

So far 96 people have lost their lives to the infection this month.

As many as 326 people succumbed to the infection in August, 478 in September and 293 people died of Covid-19 in October.

The death toll crossed 500-mark on August 13, the 1,000-mark on September 20 and 1,500-mark on November 3.

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded an average 523 new cases of Covid-19 so far in November, down from an average of 632 daily cases in October and 1,245 cases in September. An average 7 deaths a day have been reported in November so far against a daily average of 10 in October and 16 in September.

The total number of tests conducted in the Union Territory now stands at 26.03 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases on Friday was in Baramulla where 158 people tested positive, followed by Srinagar with 157.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 95, followed by 20 in Kishtwar.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 21,154 cases and 389 deaths followed by Jammu district with 18,844 cases and 276 deaths.

Till date, 7.04 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 17,063 in home quarantine, 5,645 in isolation, and 41,773 under home surveillance. Besides, 6.38 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.