'Big success': 3 Jaish terrorists, including Pak national, killed in Pulwama encounter

Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Chandgam area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The police tweeted earlier on Wednesday about the start of the gunbattle which is still continuing.

These terrorists belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and one of them if a Pakistani national, said Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar.

“Incriminating materials and arms and ammunition, including 2 M-4 carbine and 1 AK-series rifle, have been recovered from them. This is a big success for us,” Kumar added.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandgam village which turned into an encounter, a police official said.

With this, eight terrorists have been eliminated in the Kashmir valley in the first five days of this year. While seven of them were killed in three encounters, the sixth was gunned down when the security forces stopped an infiltration attempt from across the border. These include Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander from Hajin, Saleem Parray, who was killed along with a foreign militant in Shalimar Garden area of Srinagar on Monday.

On Tuesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kulgam district. As per an official statement from the police, based on a specific input generated by police regarding presence of terrorists in village Okey area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, 9RR and 18Bn CRPF in the said area.

Police said that during the search operation, as the joint search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

Two terrorists were killed in the gun fight. The police recovered incriminating materials, and arms and ammunition, including one AK-47, and a pistol from the two terrorists.

Another terrorist was killed in Jumagund area of Kupwara on January 1 while attempting to infiltrate from across the Line of Control (LoC).