Jammu and Kashmir to get 1st impact-based flood forecasting system
- The framework will be capable of being linked to any existing or future flood flow forecasting system, according to a spokesperson of J&K administration.
Jammu and Kashmir is likely to get the country’s first impact-based flood forecasting system in collaboration with UK space agency, enabling the prediction of the impact impending floods may have on people's lives including, houses, crops, livestock, and transport routes, thereby helping in mitigating several of these challenges, said J&K Lieutenant Governor.
“Having impact-based forecasts of flood risk using Earth Observation (EO) based Information will be useful for efficient, effective contingency planning and swift evaluation of severity for necessary response,” L-G Manoj Sinha remarked.
“It is a big initiative taken by the Hon'ble Lt Governor of UT of J&K and will help to predict fluvial flood risks, in terms of expected loss to life, injuries to people, building collapse, infrastructure disruption, and economic damage. The framework will be capable of being linked to any existing or future flood flow forecasting system. The UT Government will not have to bear any expenses on the project,” said a J&K administration spokesperson.
A recent report has put India among the 10 most disaster prone countries in the world and ranked floods as one of the greatest climate-related hazards. India has numerous flood forecasting systems that provide prediction of water levels and flows but not their impact in terms of loss of life, damage to buildings, critical infrastructure and agriculture, said the spokesperson.
Also Read: J-K LG seeks 'qualitative improvement' in overall functioning of Kashmir varsity
J&K falls in seismic zone IV and V, making it prone to quakes as well.
The National Space Innovation Programme (NSIP) is a new programme established by the UK Space Agency which supports collaborative projects between UK organisations and international partners.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khelo India: Controversial order to cancel pre-bookings of tourists in Gulmarg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of 2022 panchayat polls, BJD gets its electoral machinery moving
- Aware that the BJP will focus on Odisha after the Bengal polls, the BJD leadership has been trying to strengthen the party's support base in western Odisha districts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Suffocated': Trinamool's Dinesh Trivedi announces resignation from Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naga peace talks conclude, says Governor RN Ravi, signals 'final solution'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong realises Nehru's blunder of 'gifting' land to China: BJP general secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt must not be party to continuing Covaxin trials: Chhattisgarh minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to launch seaplane services on various routes: Union minister Mandaviya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court issues notice to Andhra Pradesh on Odisha contempt plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Tikait warns farmers' protest will go on for indefinite period
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP releases manifesto for Ahmedabad local polls, promises to halve property tax
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prakash Javadekar joins Koo; RS Prasad 'thankful' for 5 lakh followers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu and Kashmir to get 1st impact-based flood forecasting system
- The framework will be capable of being linked to any existing or future flood flow forecasting system, according to a spokesperson of J&K administration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka transport bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Maharashtra’s weekly positivity rate continues to rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox