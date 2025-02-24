Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -27.38 °C, check weather forecast for February 24, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 24, 2025, is -15.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.38 °C and -12.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 06:14 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -26.49 °C and -8.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

With temperatures ranging between -27.38 °C and -12.29 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 25, 2025 -15.02 Few clouds February 26, 2025 -9.12 Snow February 27, 2025 -8.30 Snow February 28, 2025 -12.34 Snow March 1, 2025 -10.05 Snow March 2, 2025 -13.42 Snow March 3, 2025 -12.82 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 24, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.51 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.19 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.7 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 28.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.65 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.03 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



