Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -27.87 °C, check weather forecast for January 12, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 12, 2025, is -17.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.87 °C and -14.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 07:25 AM and will set at 05:34 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 13, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -28.98 °C and -14.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.

With temperatures ranging between -27.87 °C and -14.43 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 13, 2025 -17.45 Light snow January 14, 2025 -15.86 Few clouds January 15, 2025 -13.51 Broken clouds January 16, 2025 -14.35 Sky is clear January 17, 2025 -16.99 Snow January 18, 2025 -14.82 Broken clouds January 19, 2025 -13.72 Light snow



Weather in other cities on January 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.51 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.06 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.2 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 24.95 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 22.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.83 °C Few clouds



