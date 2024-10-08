Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -6.07 °C, check weather forecast for October 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 9, 2024 -2.17 °C Light snow October 10, 2024 -3.7 °C Light snow October 11, 2024 -2.24 °C Sky is clear October 12, 2024 -2.2 °C Sky is clear October 13, 2024 -1.25 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 -1.59 °C Sky is clear October 15, 2024 -1.65 °C Light snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.1 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.05 °C Light rain Chennai 28.66 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.78 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.53 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 33.62 °C Few clouds Delhi 34.42 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 8, 2024, is -2.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -6.07 °C and -0.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -6.61 °C and -1.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.With temperatures ranging between -6.07 °C and -0.07 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 8, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.