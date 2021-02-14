Jammu IED recovery: We were on high alert, say police

Police said on Sunday they were on high alert and had inputs that terror groups were planning an attack on the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered near the general bus stand in Jammu earlier in the day. A senior official said two people were arrested and another held in connection with the IED recovery in Jammu and Samba areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We were on high alert as we had inputs that terror groups were planning an attack on the anniversary of Pulwama attack. Last night, we arrested a person named Sohail and recovered 6-6.5kg of IED from his possession,” Jammu’s inspector general of police (IG) Mukesh Singh said while addressing a press briefing.

Singh added that Sohail revealed during interrogation that he was a student of a nursing college in Chandigarh and was instructed by the Pakistan-based outfit Al-Badr to place the explosive in Jammu and several other areas. He said that the man, who was arrested on Sunday and hails from the Pulwama district, was told to place the explosive in three to four locations.

“A person named Qazi Waseem in Chandigarh was also aware of this matter. He has been held. We have also arrested a person named Abid Nabi,” the top police officer said during the briefing.

Prior to this incident, two top terrorists had been recently arrested in the valley. Zahoor Ahmad Rather- wanted in the killing of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and a police official in South Kashmir in 2020- was arrested on Saturday in the Samba district.

While Hidayatullah Malik- a commander of the Lashkar-e-Mustafa, which is a front of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), was arrested on February 6.

“Malik revealed that several hideouts have been stationed in Jammu to spread militancy. They receive weapons from Pakistan, send them to Kashmir and other areas,” J-K’s director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said during the briefing.













