Jammu IED recovery: We were on high alert, say police
Police said on Sunday they were on high alert and had inputs that terror groups were planning an attack on the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered near the general bus stand in Jammu earlier in the day. A senior official said two people were arrested and another held in connection with the IED recovery in Jammu and Samba areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
“We were on high alert as we had inputs that terror groups were planning an attack on the anniversary of Pulwama attack. Last night, we arrested a person named Sohail and recovered 6-6.5kg of IED from his possession,” Jammu’s inspector general of police (IG) Mukesh Singh said while addressing a press briefing.
Singh added that Sohail revealed during interrogation that he was a student of a nursing college in Chandigarh and was instructed by the Pakistan-based outfit Al-Badr to place the explosive in Jammu and several other areas. He said that the man, who was arrested on Sunday and hails from the Pulwama district, was told to place the explosive in three to four locations.
Also Read| Omar Abdullah claims he is under house arrest in ‘new model of democracy’
“A person named Qazi Waseem in Chandigarh was also aware of this matter. He has been held. We have also arrested a person named Abid Nabi,” the top police officer said during the briefing.
Prior to this incident, two top terrorists had been recently arrested in the valley. Zahoor Ahmad Rather- wanted in the killing of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and a police official in South Kashmir in 2020- was arrested on Saturday in the Samba district.
While Hidayatullah Malik- a commander of the Lashkar-e-Mustafa, which is a front of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), was arrested on February 6.
“Malik revealed that several hideouts have been stationed in Jammu to spread militancy. They receive weapons from Pakistan, send them to Kashmir and other areas,” J-K’s director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said during the briefing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K police seize two packets of small arms in Samba sector
- A police patrol found the packets hidden in bushes in the Jhang area of Samba.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi shared Google 'toolkit' with Greta Thunberg, say Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu IED recovery: We were on high alert, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will energise India’s growth trajectory: PM Modi launches projects in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corbett landscape preps for bird census from Feb 16 after 13 years
- Twenty-one teams of five members each will carry out the bird census from February 16 to 18 in 12 ranges of Kalagarh tiger reserve and Ramnagar forest division under Corbett Tiger Reserve landscape.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: ICG recovers bodies of crew trapped inside offshore vessel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India has over 5,600 techies in prisons, 27.37 % inmates 'illiterate': Govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s remarks on judicial system worrisome: Sharad Pawar
- NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar underlined that the former CJI's comments ruing the state of the judiciary were in contrast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi praise for the courts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army assists douse forest fire in Arunachal's Anini district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No cash payments on highways, FASTag to get mandatory from Feb 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi catches 'fleeting view' of India-England test match during Chennai visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 trapped crew members of Greatship Rohini found dead in search operation
- Bodies of two seafarers were found from the tween-deck area, burnt beyond recognition and the third body with burn injuries was found from the engine control room
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won’t allow CAA implementation at any cost, Rahul Gandhi tells voters in Assam
- At a rally in Sivasagar, Rahul Gandhi also promised to raise daily wage of tea garden workers from ₹167 to ₹365 if the party comes to power.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's national Covid recovery rate among highest in the world: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Campaign launched to ensure Covid-free Puducherry by Feb 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox