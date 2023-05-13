Home / India News / Jammu-Kashmir: Indian Army thwarts Pakistan's infiltration bid in Uri, says source

Jammu-Kashmir: Indian Army thwarts Pakistan's infiltration bid in Uri, says source

ANI |
May 13, 2023 10:11 AM IST

As per the source, there was an exchange of fire between terrorists and Indian Army troops.

The Indian Army troops foiled an infiltration bid in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Saturday, forcing the quadcopter flown by Pakistan to withdraw, an Army source told ANI.

Earlier on May 3, Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in J-K's Kupwara and eliminated two terrorists in an encounter. (File)
"An infiltration bid by terrorists was foiled in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, early morning today. There was an exchange of fire between terrorists and their own troops. Pakistan side tried to fly a quadcopter over the incident site but on being fired at by the Indian side it quickly withdrew," the source said.

Earlier on May 3, Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in J-K's Kupwara and eliminated two terrorists in an encounter.

Saturday, May 13, 2023
