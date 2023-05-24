J-K: 7 killed, 1 injured after cruiser vehicle meets with accident in Kishtwar

At least seven people were killed while another was critically injured after a cruiser vehicle of Pakal Dul Project they were traveling in met with an accident in J-K's Kishtwar, informed officials. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh after coming to know about the incident, spoke to DC Yadav about the road accident. (ANI/Twitter)

According to officials, the incident took place at Dangduru Dam site.

"7 people died, 1 critically injured. The injured is being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwa," said Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav.

He added that all possible help as per the requirement will be provided.

"7 persons dead, 1 critically injured. Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar or GMC Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided," Union Minister said.

Further details are awaited.