Jammu-Kashmir local body polls Live updates: Voting begins, mobile internet suspended in south Kashmir

The first phase of urban local body (ULB) polls begin in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, but many here are “clueless” about the exercise with most of them complaining about not knowing their candidates or even when to vote.

The state’s two main parties —the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — have boycotted the elections over the “lack of clarity” surrounding the Centre’s stand on legal challenges in the Supreme Court to Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The NC and PDP’s boycott has made the polls a direct contest between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) amid an escalation in violence in the state.

Here are the live updates:

7:39am IST Mobile Internet services suspended in south Kashmir Mobile Internet services have been suspended in south Kashmir in the view of the first phase of urban local bodies elections. Mobile Internet speed has been reduced to 2G in other parts of the Kashmir Valley, ANI reports.





7:15am IST Voting begins in districts of Anantnag, Jammu, Kargil Voting begins in districts of Anantnag-4 wards, Budgam-1 ward, Bandipore-16 wards, Baramulla-15, Jammu-153, Kargil-13, Kupwara-18, Leh-13, Poonch-26, Rajouri-59 and Srinagar-3 wards, reports news agency ANI.



