Jammu L-G condemns killings of BJP leader; party workers stage protests

In a condolence message, L-G Murmu said that the barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity and the perpetrators of the cowardly act shall be brought to justice.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2020 15:10 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Shiekh Waseem Bari was at his shop in Bandipore when the militants attacked.
Shiekh Waseem Bari was at his shop in Bandipore when the militants attacked.
         

Jammu Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu has condemned the killings of BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father Bashir Ahmed and brother Umar Bashir. All three were killed by the militants on Wednesday evening in Bandipore.

In a condolence message, Murmu said that the barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity and the perpetrators of the cowardly act shall be brought to justice.

He expressed his deepest sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

Also read: ‘Act of sheer cowardice’ - J&K BJP president on killing of party leader

Meanwhile, BJP workers hit the streets in Jammu on Thursday morning and staged vociferous protests against the killings.

Led by J&K BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Arun Singh Jamwal, the youth activists shouted slogans against Pakistan and torched effigies for propagating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

They also blocked busy Dogra Chowk for over an hour. Later, the police pacified them and they dispersed off peacefully.

The Bandipore killings come a month after a sarpanch Ajay Pandita, associated with the Congress, was shot in Anantnag district on June 8.

