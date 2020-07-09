‘Act of sheer cowardice’: J&K BJP president on killing of party leader

india

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 14:55 IST

A day after Lashkar terrorists shot dead BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father and brother in Bandipore district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party called it an act of cowardice and avowed to avenge their killings.

Besides Sheikh Waseem Bari, 27, his father Sheikh Bashir Ahmad and brother Sheikh Umar were also office-bearers of the BJP. The attack happened right outside the Bandipore police station when the three were at the family shop.

“It was an act of sheer cowardice carried out of sheer frustration at the behest of Pakistan. Since the Army and security forces have eliminated a large number of terrorists in Kashmir, Pakistan is desperate and frustrated. Sheikh Waseem Bari was a tiger. He, along with his brother and father, was killed in the dark of night”, an outraged J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina told HT from Bandipore.

He further said, Bari was a true patriot and kept Tricolor aloft. “His perpetrators will have to pay a heavy price. I have spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda. He was our lion, who challenged Pakistan and its proxies openly. We will avenge their killings”.

“The wolves attacked them in the dead of night but they won’t be spared. We salute Sheikh Waseem Bari, his brother and their father for their supreme sacrifice. Pakistan, terrorists and separatists will have to pay a heavy price for this act of cowardice,” he asserted.

Former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta said, “killings of our leader, his brother and their father are very painful and heart-wrenching for us. However, terrorists shouldn’t forget the fact that the history of the BJP is replete with sacrifices right from Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.”

Gupta said that it was Sheikh Waseem Bari who was leading nationalist movement in Kashmir.

“Their killings are a major set back to us, to the nation and the nationalist forces in Kashmir. Terrorists should not misconstrue that their killings will dishearten us and the nationalist movement will come to an abrupt end,” he said.

The former deputy CM also avowed to avenge their killings. “We convey our heartfelt condolences and stand by their family. I also urge our party leaders and cadres in Kashmir valley to remain alert to the sinister designs of terrorists and their sympathizers because they are always on a lookout,” he said.

J&K BJP vice president Narinder Singh said that the targeted killings may have demoralized party rank and file in Valley. He, however, added that the BJP was the only party carrying out political and social activities in Kashmir.

“Certainly, security must be reviewed and accordingly enhanced and provided to party leaders and workers depending upon threat perception to them,” he added.

“Sheikh Waseem Bari was also provided eight PSOs. How the attackers succeeded in their designs remains a subject of investigation but security certainly needs a re-look,” he added.