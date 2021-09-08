Jammu man shot down brother-in-law and his brother over domestic dispute

Jammu police late Tuesday arrested the key accused in sensational Chowadhi double murder case when we was attempting to flee from the city, said police officers.

Accused Arun Kumar, a resident of Chowadhi shot his brother-in-law Amit Jangral and his younger brother Rohit Jangral, both residents of Gurha Balderan, Hiranagar, Kathua, during a heated argument on Tuesday, killing them on spot, said Chandan Kohli, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jammu. The accused fled after the shooting incident near Radha Krishan temple at Chowadhi.

Police said Amit Jangral and his younger brother Rohit were visiting Amit’s estranged wife on Tuesday at her parent’s Upper Chowadhi house in Jammu to settle a domestic dispute. The matter went out of hand when Amit’s brother-in-law Arun Kumar shot Amit and Rohit down following a heated argument with Rohit. Police said Amit was shot with a pistol and Rohit was shot from a 12 bore gun.

A police team headed by sub divisional police officer (SPDO) City East Jammu Bikram Kumar and station house officer (SHO) Channi Himmat under the supervision of South Jammu police chief investigated the case and arrested the accused along with the weapon of offence from a Volkswagen Polo car. Accused had arms license for both the weapons, police said.

“During preliminary investigation, it emerged that persistent domestic feud led to this incident. Further investigation is going on,” said the SSP.