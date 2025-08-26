Jammu weather LIVE updates: 3 dead amid heavy rain, landslides; red alert issued

The Tawi river in the Udhampur district crossed the 20-feet danger mark, while the downstream in Jammu is flowing above the alert level.

Jammu weather live updates: Heavy rainfall for a third consecutive day across parts of Jammu led several rivers to flow above or close to the danger mark. Rain-triggered landslides and mudslides also resulted in the closure of many roads, including the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah held a meeting to review the flood mitigation measures at Jammu and directed officials to maintain high alert and take all necessary measures....Read More

In a post on X, Abdullah said, "The situation is many parts of Jammu province is quite serious. I’ll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation."

The CM also instructed that additional funds be made available to the deputy commissioners to cover emergency restoration work and other exigencies.

The India Meteorological Department also issued a red alert for several districts of the Union Territory for the next two hours, including Poonch, Mirpur, Rajouri, Kulgam, Reasi, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Ramban and Doda.

The yatra to the Shri Vaishno Devi Mata shrine in Reasi's Katra has also been temporarily suspended amid torrential downpour.

Rivers flowing above or near danger mark

Water levels in the Taranah River, Ujh River, Maggar Khad, Sahar Khad, Ravi River, and their tributaries in Kathua are all simultaneously rising and nearing the danger mark, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Tawi river in the Udhampur district crossed the 20-feet danger mark, while the downstream in Jammu is flowing above the alert level. Officials added that the Chenab is also flowing close to the warning level in Jammu.

Heavy rain alert, flood situation in Punjab