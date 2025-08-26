Jammu weather LIVE updates: 3 dead amid heavy rain, landslides; red alert issued
Jammu weather LIVE updates: The yatra to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi's Katra was also suspended due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region. Meanwhile, IMD issued red alert for several districts, including Reasi and Kathua.
- 39 Mins agoTawi River flowing above danger mark, Chenab close to warning level
- 42 Mins agoTraffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway
- 45 Mins ago3 dead amid heavy rain, landslides
- 51 Mins agoCM Abdullah reviews flood situation; issues directives
- 54 Mins agoVaishno Devi Yatra temporarily suspended
- 56 Mins agoIMD issues red alert for several districts
Jammu weather live updates: Heavy rainfall for a third consecutive day across parts of Jammu led several rivers to flow above or close to the danger mark. Rain-triggered landslides and mudslides also resulted in the closure of many roads, including the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah held a meeting to review the flood mitigation measures at Jammu and directed officials to maintain high alert and take all necessary measures....Read More
In a post on X, Abdullah said, "The situation is many parts of Jammu province is quite serious. I’ll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation."
The CM also instructed that additional funds be made available to the deputy commissioners to cover emergency restoration work and other exigencies.
The India Meteorological Department also issued a red alert for several districts of the Union Territory for the next two hours, including Poonch, Mirpur, Rajouri, Kulgam, Reasi, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Ramban and Doda.
The yatra to the Shri Vaishno Devi Mata shrine in Reasi's Katra has also been temporarily suspended amid torrential downpour.
Rivers flowing above or near danger mark
Water levels in the Taranah River, Ujh River, Maggar Khad, Sahar Khad, Ravi River, and their tributaries in Kathua are all simultaneously rising and nearing the danger mark, officials said.
Meanwhile, the Tawi river in the Udhampur district crossed the 20-feet danger mark, while the downstream in Jammu is flowing above the alert level. Officials added that the Chenab is also flowing close to the warning level in Jammu.
Heavy rain alert, flood situation in Punjab
- As rivers overflow in Jammu and Kashmir due to the heavy rainfall, consequential situations also arose in Punjab.
- The Jalandhar district administration had declared a holiday on Tuesday amid predictions of heavy rainfall in the district. Hoshiarpur also shut down schools for two days from Tuesday onwards.
- Meanwhile, a holiday was also declared in the catchment areas of the Ravi and Beas rivers in Amritsar. The SBS Nagar district administration on Tuesday announced holiday in all schools due to heavy rain forecast.
- People living in the low-lying areas in Jalandhar's Kapurthala area were stranded in their homes for the past 10 days. However, amid the sudden increase in the Beas River's water level, they began moving to safer places upstream with the help of motorboats.
- An alarming flood situation is also emerging in the catchment areas of rivers in the Majha region due to heavy rain in hill stations and Punjab.
- Dhusi Bandh village at Ghaniye Ke in Dera Baba Nanak sub-division of Gurdaspur district was breached by flood water as Ravi River is in spate.
Punjab rain live updates: Evacuations underway in Ferozepur
People began evacuating in Ferozepur on Tuesday, especially from villages along the river areas, officials said.
Downstream water level from Harike to Hussainiwala again surged after rainfall, triggering fears of flooding, with many villagers remaining on alert.
People from the villages of Kaluwala, Tendi Wala, Chandiwala, Gatti Rajo Ke, Navi Gatti Rajo ke, Basti Rahime ke and others began shifting their belongings to safer places, while some of them kept them on the rooftops of their homes.
LIVE | Swollen rivers, heavy rain in Punjab deepen flood situation in Kapurthala
Heavy rainfall in Punjab for the past two days worsened the flood situation in Kapurthala on Tuesday, as people started moving to safer places upstream through motor boats.
The water level of the Beas River also witnessed a sudden increase on Tuesday.
