Jan Suraaj’s RK Mishra trails behind five-term BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi in Darbhanga assembly seat

In the latest election trends from Bihar's Darbhanga seat, Rakesh Kumar Mishra of the Jan Suraaj Party has secured 7,675 votes, trailing behind Sanjay Saraogi of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who is leading with 64,608 votes, and Umesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party, who has obtained 39,607 votes. Mishra is particularly remembered for his decisive role during the 1989 Bhagalpur riots.(X/R K Mishra)

BJP's Sanjay Saraogi leads decisively while enjoying a comfortable margin of 25,001 votes, while Umesh Sahani sits in second place, also ahead of Mishra but still distant from his BJP counterpart.

Sanjay Saraogi is the incumbent MLA and has won five consecutive terms, including a victory margin of 10,639 votes in 2020.

Who is Rakesh Kumar Mishra?

RK Mishra is a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer with decades of experience in police administration.

During his career, he served as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Home Guards in Bihar.

Mishra is particularly remembered for his decisive role during the 1989 Bhagalpur riots. These communal riots lasted for nearly two months, during which mobs burned more than 250 villages and committed mass killings in the eastern district.

During this critical time, Mishra played a key role in controlling the violence and restoring order, earning him recognition for his courage and administrative acumen.

Beyond his policing career, Mishra has been associated with the Jan Suraj Party since its early days.

Who is Sanjay Saraogi, RK Mishra’s opponent?

Sanjay Saraogi is a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

He was elected to the Assembly for the first time in February 2005 and again in October 2005, then again in 2010, defeating the nearest RJD candidate by a margin of 26,000 votes from Darbhanga.

He again defeated Mahagathbandhan candidate and former mayor Om Prakash Kheria by a margin of 7000 votes in the 2015 Bihar assembly election.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Election, he again defeated RJD candidate Amarnath Gami by the margin of more than 10,000 votes

More about Darbhanga constituency

Darbhanga is a major medical and educational hub in North Bihar.

The city hosts the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital, the Mithila Minority Dental College and Hospital, and the upcoming All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). It is also known for its trade in local produce, including fish, mangoes, and makhana.

Politically, Darbhanga had been a Congress stronghold initially followed by consecutive BJP wins.

Since becoming an assembly constituency in 1951, it has held 17 elections with relatively little volatility. Initially dominated by Congress, which won the first four elections and six in total, the constituency gradually became a BJP stronghold, securing seven victories, including one as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1972.

BJP’s grip strengthened after 1995, except for a narrow 795-vote loss to the RJD in 2000.

Sitting MLA Sanjay Saraogi has won five consecutive terms, including a 10,639-vote margin in 2020. The BJP has also largely controlled the Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat, winning five of the last six polls, with four straight wins since 2009.

The constituency’s electorate includes 12.34% Scheduled Castes and 23.3% Muslims, with urban voters forming 76.76% and rural voters 23.24%.

The electorate grew from 305,788 in 2020 to 314,719 in 2024, and a 55.79% turnout in 2020 reflects steady voter engagement for the region.