Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan meets BJP president JP Nadda

india

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 12:18 IST

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan met the BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday morning. Discussions between the leaders of the two parties that entered into an alliance in Andhra Pradesh, are expected to focus on the opposition to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s plans to shift the state capital from Amravati.

On Wednesday, Telugu actor-turned-politician Kalyan, accompanied by a few Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, had met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to apprise her about the economic and political situation in the state. As per media reports, Pawan reiterated that the central government is not on board with the Jagan government’s three-capital move.

The Jana Sena has been critical of the YSRC government’s claims that the proposal for shifting the capital has been taken in consultation with the Centre.

After forging an alliance with the BJP last week, Pawan Kalyan had said the alliance would work towards ending dynasty politics and corrupt, tyrannical rule in the state. “The YSR Congress party government has miserably failed to live up to the expectations of the people and destroyed their dream capital of Amaravati,” he said.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly earlier this week passed the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 that intended to give shape to state government’s plan of having three capitals--executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative in Amaravati and judicial in Kurnool.

The legislation was tabled in the assembly on a day that protests against it rocked the Amaravati region, with hundreds farmers and women defying prohibitory orders and breaking security cordon, trying to reach the Legislature complex.

Jana Sena leaders said the latest round of meetings between the BJP and their party is the beginning of coordination meetings that will be held every fortnight.