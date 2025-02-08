Jangpura election result: BJP's Farhad Suri leads against AAP's Manish Sisodia

Jangpura election result: The Congress party has fielded Farhad Suri, a seasoned politician and son of former Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Tajdar Babar, from the Jangoura Assembly seat of Delhi. Veteran Congress leader Farhad Suri(Facebook/FarhadSuri)

Suri has served as both Delhi mayor and leader of the opposition in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). Despite a recent electoral setback in the 2022 MCD polls, Suri hopes to leverage Congress’s renewed focus on Delhi’s urban issues to sway voters.

Suri is pitted against AAP heavyweight Manish Sisodia and BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah, a familiar face in Jangpura’s political circles. Marwah represented the constituency as a Congress MLA from 1998 to 2013, winning three consecutive terms.

Manish Sisodia replaced the two-term sitting MLA from the seat – Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Praveen Kumar. Sisodia was moved to this seat, keeping in view his razor-thin victory margin from the Patparganj seat in the 2020 election result.

Historically, the seat is also known to throw close contests. In 2013, AAP’s Maninder Singh Dhir won by less than 2,000 votes. In 1993, the winning margin was less than 2,500 votes. This time around, a potentially close contest awaits.

Jangpura constituency

Jangpura’s geography is as diverse as its electorate. The constituency spans affluent neighbourhoods like Nizamuddin East, middle-class bastions such as Jangpura Extension, and densely populated JJ clusters near the railway tracks.

It also includes bustling commercial hubs like Lajpat Nagar and Daryaganj, which draw daily footfalls far exceeding the constituency’s 147,785 registered voters.

Traffic snarls, waterlogging, and deteriorating roads are perennial issues. The area’s faulty sewerage network compounds these problems, leading to frequent flooding even after light rains. Residents in affluent pockets demand better urban management, while those in JJ clusters prioritise basic amenities like clean water, electricity, and affordable housing.