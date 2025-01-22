With new faces, Jangpura emerges as a battleground

Nestled in southeast Delhi, the Jangpura Assembly constituency has long been a stage for high-stakes, close contest political showdowns. Known for its vibrant socio-economic mix — from upscale Nizamuddin to the bustling markets of Bhogal and Lajpat Nagar, and the modest JJ clusters near the railway tracks — this constituency’s strategic location and history of close contests have made it a bellwether of Delhi’s politics.

This election season, Jangpura’s political landscape is undergoing a seismic shift.

The two-term sitting MLA from the seat – Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Praveen Kumar – has been replaced by AAP heavyweight Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister and architect of Delhi’s education reforms. The move by Sisodia follows his razor-thin victory margin victory in Patparganj in 2020, signalling the party’s intent to safeguard its grip on Delhi amid a challenging political climate.

Through the day of the counting of the 2020 votes, Sisodia had trailed that seat for several rounds before eventually winning a third term. He faces formidable opposition in Jangpura, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielding Tarvinder Singh Marwah, a three-term MLA who previously won this seat under the Congress banner.

Meanwhile, Congress has put forward Farhad Suri, a veteran leader and former Delhi mayor, adding further intrigue to an already charged contest.

Historically, the seat is also known to throw close contests. In 2013, AAP’s Maninder Singh Dhir won by less than 2,000 votes. In 1993, the winning margin was less than 2,500 votes. This time around, a potentially close contest awaits.

A constituency of contrasts

Jangpura’s geography is as diverse as its electorate. The constituency spans affluent neighbourhoods like Nizamuddin East, middle-class bastions such as Jangpura Extension, and densely populated JJ clusters near the railway tracks. It also includes bustling commercial hubs like Lajpat Nagar and Daryaganj, which draw daily footfalls far exceeding the constituency’s 147,785 registered voters.

This diversity poses means that the area ends up getting a diverse range of challenging.

Traffic snarls, waterlogging, and deteriorating roads are perennial issues. The area’s faulty sewerage network compounds these problems, leading to frequent flooding even after light rains. Residents in affluent pockets demand better urban management, while those in JJ clusters prioritise basic amenities like clean water, electricity, and affordable housing.

The candidates

At 53, Manish Sisodia is one of Delhi’s most recognised politicians. A former journalist turned activist, he co-founded AAP with Arvind Kejriwal and rose to prominence during the Anna Hazare anti-corruption movement. Sisodia’s track record in Patparganj, where he served three consecutive terms, is marked by his transformative work in education.

However, his narrow victory margin of just over 3,000 votes in 2020 appears to have prompted AAP’s strategic reshuffle.

“Jangpura deserves strong, honest leadership, and I pledge to serve its people with integrity,” Sisodia declared after filing his nomination. But his transition from Patparganj to Jangpura has not gone unnoticed, with opponents labelling him an “outsider.”

One such opponent is BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah, a familiar face in Jangpura’s political circles. Marwah represented the constituency as a Congress MLA from 1998 to 2013, winning three consecutive terms. After switching to the BJP in 2022, this is his first contest under for the BJP. Despite his party’s lack of historical wins in Jangpura, Marwah’s deep-rooted connections and prior performance give him a significant edge.

“People here know me and my work. They are questioning why Sisodia, a sitting MLA from Patparganj, was moved here,” Marwah remarked, emphasising his local credentials.

Congress’s Farhad Suri, another seasoned politician and son of former Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Tajdar Babar, adds another dimension to the race. Suri has served as both Delhi mayor and leader of the opposition in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). Despite a recent electoral setback in the 2022 MCD polls, Suri hopes to leverage Congress’s renewed focus on Delhi’s urban issues to sway voters.

Historical shifts and close contests

Jangpura has a reputation for tight electoral battles. In 2013, AAP’s Maninder Singh Dhir edged out Marwah by a mere 1,744 votes. The constituency has also seen its share of landslides, such as the AAP’s dominant victories in 2015 and 2020, with margins exceeding 20,000 votes. This year’s triangular contest, however, is expected to be fiercely competitive, locals said.

Adding to the suspense is the AAP’s decision to replace two-term MLA Praveen Kumar, who had won comfortably in the last two elections. The party attributed the change to its strategy of introducing fresh faces, although Kumar’s perceived lack of visibility on the ground may have played a role.

The voter’s voice

From traders in Bhogal to daily wage laborers in JJ clusters, Jangpura’s electorate reflects the city’s diverse aspirations.

Mukesh Vashisht, a 62-year-old real estate agent in Jangpura Extension, lamented the state of the area’s roads. “For years, promises have been made, but nothing changes. Waterlogging and potholes are still rampant,” he said, expressing scepticism about the candidates’ ability to bring tangible improvements.

In Bhogal, 32-year-old Naveet Wahi echoed similar concerns. “The sewer system is outdated, and roads are rarely fixed. But the AAP’s promise of free water and electricity could influence many voters,” he observed.

In the congested lanes of Amar Colony, residents like Vandana Chawla, 53, are more concerned about parking woes and traffic management. “Every day, there are fights over parking spaces. We need a proper solution,” she said.

Meanwhile, in the Harijan Basti near Vikram Nagar, priorities are more basic. “Clean water and reliable electricity are what we need the most,” said Guddan Kumar, a 28-year-old labourer. He praised the AAP’s welfare schemes but added, “If other parties can ensure these necessities, they’ll have my vote.”

A battle of promises

The election narrative in Jangpura is as much about promises as it is about performance. The AAP is banking on its welfare initiatives, including free utilities and improved public services, to retain voter trust. The BJP, on the other hand, is positioning Marwah as a local stalwart with a proven track record, while Congress is attempting to regain lost ground with Suri’s leadership and a focus on urban issues.

As polling day approaches, all three parties are intensifying their outreach, conducting door-to-door campaigns and small public meetings. With the INDIA bloc partners AAP and Congress contesting separately, the vote split could significantly impact the outcome.

A seat to watch

Jangpura’s strategic importance extends beyond its electoral history. Flanked by major roads like Mathura Road and the Barapullah corridor, and home to key commercial hubs, it is a microcosm of Delhi’s urban challenges and opportunities.

For Sisodia, this election is about cementing his legacy and reinforcing the AAP’s dominance. For Marwah, it is a chance to reclaim lost glory and establish BJP’s presence in Jangpura. And for Suri, it is an opportunity to revive Congress’s fortunes in Delhi.

As polling day draws near, Jangpura emerges as more than just another constituency. It is a crucible of Delhi’s political evolution — a battleground seat where promises meet close scrutiny.