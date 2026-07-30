‘Amit Shah can’t keep hiding’: Cong vs BJP showdown over Jantar Mantar police action escalates

The Congress on Thursday stepped up its attack in Parliament on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Delhi Police’s crackdown on protesters in Jantar Mantar last week, saying he “cannot stay hidden forever” and would be “dragged out”, remarks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed “unparliamentary”.

The police crackdown took place on July 20. (ANI)

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“They are firing pellet guns at children who have come from villages and other states. One has lost an eye, another has lost an ear, someone else has lost a hand. Who is responsible for that? The Home Minister is responsible,” Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said in the House.

He was referring to the alleged police excesses against protesters, which also comprised students, during the Jantar Mantar agitation against NEET paper leak on July 20. Opposition MPs, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, have accused Shah of issuing orders to the security personnel to use lethal force against the protesters.

Kharge’s remarks were, however, interrupted by Union Minister JP Nadda who took strong objection to the former’s remarks. “He cannot use such unparliamentary words,” Nadda said, addressing the Chair.

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