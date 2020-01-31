JD(U) asks govt to remove questions seeking details of parents in NPR

india

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 19:34 IST

The JD(U) on Friday urged the government during an NDA meeting on Friday to remove questions seeking details of parents in the National Population Register (NPR) questionnaire.

Janata Dal (United) leader Lalan Singh said he raised the issue at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting and Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the matter will be discussed.

Singh said the Shiromani Akali Dal, another BJP ally, also supported the JD(U) on the issue.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar had earlier clarified that people are free to not answer questions about their parents such as place and date of birth in the NPR exercise.