‘Jealous of our achievements': Delhi govt hits back at AAP for criticism of cloud seeding trials

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh on Wednesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its criticism of the cloud seeding trials in the national capital. Delhi cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa during the press conference at the secretariat, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Singh said the cloud-seeding trials in the national capital were successful and slammed the opposition, saying they are "jealous" of the success of the BJP-led government.

The Delhi government, working with IIT-Kanpur, carried out two cloud-seeding trials on Tuesday. However, there was no rain in Delhi. These trials took place in areas such as Burari, North Karol Bagh, and Mayur Vihar.

IIT Kanpur explained that the attempts failed due to the clouds' insufficient moisture level.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the Delhi government's cloud-seeding efforts and expressed scepticism about the practicality of conducting such experiments in the city.