‘Jealous of our achievements': Delhi govt hits back at AAP for criticism of cloud seeding trials

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh on Wednesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its criticism of the cloud seeding trials in the national capital.
Singh said the cloud-seeding trials in the national capital were successful and slammed the opposition, saying they are "jealous" of the success of the BJP-led government.
The Delhi government, working with IIT-Kanpur, carried out two cloud-seeding trials on Tuesday. However, there was no rain in Delhi. These trials took place in areas such as Burari, North Karol Bagh, and Mayur Vihar.
Meanwhile, a cloud-seeding trial planned for Wednesday in Delhi was postponed because of low moisture levels in the clouds. IIT Kanpur issued a statement explaining that the process relies heavily on favourable atmospheric conditions.