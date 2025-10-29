Edit Profile
    ‘Jealous of our achievements': Delhi govt hits back at AAP for criticism of cloud seeding trials

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had expressed scepticism about the practicality of conducting such experiments in the city.

    Updated on: Oct 29, 2025 3:50 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh on Wednesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its criticism of the cloud seeding trials in the national capital.

    Delhi cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa during the press conference at the secretariat, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
    Singh said the cloud-seeding trials in the national capital were successful and slammed the opposition, saying they are "jealous" of the success of the BJP-led government.

    The Delhi government, working with IIT-Kanpur, carried out two cloud-seeding trials on Tuesday. However, there was no rain in Delhi. These trials took place in areas such as Burari, North Karol Bagh, and Mayur Vihar.

    Also Read | Delhi to try for artificial rain today? What IIT Kanpur, BJP govt said

    IIT Kanpur explained that the attempts failed due to the clouds' insufficient moisture level.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the Delhi government's cloud-seeding efforts and expressed scepticism about the practicality of conducting such experiments in the city.

    Delhi govt and IIT-Kanpur held two cloud seeding trials on Tuesday.
    Further questioning the AAP, he said that a day after Diwali, they questioned why cloud seeding was not being carried out. Now, after it has been done, they are once again levelling allegations.

    "They are jealous of the work being done in just a span of seven months," the minister added.

    Also Read | 1.2cr Delhi cloud seeding trial fails to bring artificial rain, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj rains jibes

    Meanwhile, a cloud-seeding trial planned for Wednesday in Delhi was postponed because of low moisture levels in the clouds. IIT Kanpur issued a statement explaining that the process relies heavily on favourable atmospheric conditions.

