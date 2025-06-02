JEE Advanced Results 2025: Over 54,000 qualified for admission in IITs

New Delhi: Over 54,000 candidates have qualified Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025, the results for which was announced on Monday by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. This year witnessed an unprecedented female engagement with 43,413 girls registered, comprising over 23% of total registrants, up from 42,947 in 2024. (Representational image)

A total of 44,974 male and 9,404 female candidates are among the 54,378 qualified candidates who will be competing for nearly 18,000 undergraduate engineering (B.Tech courses) seats at 23 IITs. This means that only one in three qualified candidates will be able to secure a seat at IITs through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2025.

This year’s JEE Advanced results saw an increase in the number of both male and female candidates qualifying the exam compared to last year as the cut-off marks dropped for all categories. The percentage of female qualifiers have also improved this year compared to last year.

Rajit Gupta of IIT Delhi zone became the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL) by obtaining 332 out of 360 marks. Devdutta Majhi of IIT Kharagpur zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 16 after obtaining 312 out of 360 marks. CRL in JEE Advanced is the overall merit list that includes all candidates, regardless of their category (General, OBC, SC, ST, etc.), based solely on their total marks.

“We successfully ensured that the results were released ahead of schedule at 6 am on Monday before the listed time of 10 am. A key challenge was managing the large volume of data securely and ensuring minimal downtime on the jeeadv.ac.in portal during peak result-check traffic. Redundant server architectures and load balancing mechanisms were tested rigorously to avoid any system failures during the result declaration,” Prof Manindra Agrawal, director of IIT Kanpur told HT.

A total of 1,80,422 out of 1,87,223 registered candidates appeared for JEE Advanced 2025 on May 18 across 258 centres in approximately 155 cities. Of the 54,378 qualified candidates, a maximum of 12,946 belong to IIT Hyderabad zone and a minimum of 2,743 are from IIT Guwahati zone. Out of the top 10 qualified candidates, a maximum of 4 are from the IIT Delhi zone, 3 are from the IIT Bombay zone, 2 are from the IIT Hyderabad zone, and 1 is from the IIT Kanpur zone.

All the 23 IITs are divided into seven zones—each coordinated by a specific IIT like Bombay, Delhi, or Kanpur—for organising and managing the JEE Advanced exam and related administrative tasks across different regions of India.

JEE Advanced 2024 Vs JEE Advanced 2025

The number of candidates qualifying for the JEE Advanced exam increased by 12.7% from 48,248 in 2024 to 54,378 in 2025 as the cut-off marks reduced for all categories - General, OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, and ST.

According to JEE Advanced cut-off 2025, the minimum qualifying marks is 76 for general category, 66 for OBC-NCL and EWS, and 37 for SC and ST. Last year, the figure was 109 for general category, 98 for OBC-NCL and EWS and 54 for SC and ST.

While the number of qualified male candidates increased by 11.6% from 40,284 in 2024 to 44,974 in 2025, the figure for female candidates is up by 18% from 7,964 in 2024 to 9,404 in 2025.

IIT Kanpur director Agrawal said that this year witnessed “unprecedented female engagement” with 43,413 girls registered, comprising over 23% of total registrants, up from 42,947 in 2024.

“Of the 54,378 qualifiers, 9,404 were female candidates (17.29%). The previous year saw 7,964 female qualifiers out of 48,248 or 16.50%. This is a positive sign of the increasing acceptance of Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) among young women,” he said.

“The record female qualifying numbers are a result of the success of initiatives such as ‘supernumerary seats for female candidates’ and targeted outreach programmes like ‘STEM empowerment for girls” in collaboration with non-profit partners,” he added.

Supernumerary seats for female candidates are additional seats created in IITs to improve gender diversity without reducing the existing seats for other candidates.