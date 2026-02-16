JEE Mains toppers list: Full list of students who scored 100 percentile in Session 1

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), along with the full list of candidates who secured a perfect 100 NTA score in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). The agency has also published category-wise and gender-wise toppers, plus detailed participation data for the exam cycle. According to NTA, 12 candidates secured a 100 percentile in the JEE Mains paper 1. (AI-generated image)

As per NTA data, 13,04,653 candidates appeared for Paper 1 out of 13,55,293 registered, translating into an attendance rate of 96.26%. The exam was conducted in computer-based mode across multiple shifts and in 13 languages across India and select overseas centres.

Full list of candidates who scored 100 percentile in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) According to the official list, the following candidates secured a perfect 100 percentile NTA score in JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Paper 1:

Shreyas Mishra - Delhi (NCR)

Narendrababu Gari Mahith - Andhra Pradesh

Shubham Kumar - Bihar

Kabeer Chhillar — Rajasthan

Chiranjib Kar — Rajasthan

Bhavesh Patra — Odisha

Anay Jain — Haryana

Arnav Gautam — Rajasthan

Pasala Mohith — Andhra Pradesh

Madhav Viradiya — Maharashtra

Purohit Nimay — Gujarat

Vivan Sharad Mahiswari — Telangana

Jee Mains 2026 results: Category-wise toppers NTA has also published category-wise toppers for Paper 1 along with their NTA scores and state of eligibility:

Gen-EWS Topper: Shresth Jasoria — Rajasthan — 99.9992442 (percentile)

OBC-NCL Topper: Narendrababu Gari Mahith — Andhra Pradesh — 100.0000000 (percentile)

SC Topper: Deva Srivedh — Andhra Pradesh — 99.9992271 (percentile)

ST Topper: Daksh Sehra — Rajasthan — 99.9938620 (percentile)

PwBD Topper: Arsh Jain — Madhya Pradesh — 99.9100843 (percentile)

Gender-wise topper in JEE Mains 2026 Female Topper (Paper 1): Ashi Grewal — Haryana — 99.9969766

The overall 100 percentile list this session is dominated by male candidates, with the official release separately highlighting the top-performing female candidate.

Results Withheld for Some Candidates

NTA said the NTA score of 68 candidates has not been declared after they were found to be indulging in unfair means practices or discrepancies in identity verification. These cases are under action as per exam rules.

The agency added that final ranks will be prepared after considering the best of the two NTA scores across both JEE Main 2026 sessions, in line with the existing policy.