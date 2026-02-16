JEE Mains toppers list: Full list of students who scored 100 percentile in Session 1
NTA withheld results for 68 candidates due to unfair means or identity verification issues, with final ranks based on the best of two NTA scores.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), along with the full list of candidates who secured a perfect 100 NTA score in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). The agency has also published category-wise and gender-wise toppers, plus detailed participation data for the exam cycle.
As per NTA data, 13,04,653 candidates appeared for Paper 1 out of 13,55,293 registered, translating into an attendance rate of 96.26%. The exam was conducted in computer-based mode across multiple shifts and in 13 languages across India and select overseas centres.
Full list of candidates who scored 100 percentile in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech)
According to the official list, the following candidates secured a perfect 100 percentile NTA score in JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Paper 1:
Shreyas Mishra - Delhi (NCR)
Narendrababu Gari Mahith - Andhra Pradesh
Shubham Kumar - Bihar
Kabeer Chhillar — Rajasthan
Chiranjib Kar — Rajasthan
Bhavesh Patra — Odisha
Anay Jain — Haryana
Arnav Gautam — Rajasthan
Pasala Mohith — Andhra Pradesh
Madhav Viradiya — Maharashtra
Purohit Nimay — Gujarat
Vivan Sharad Mahiswari — Telangana
Jee Mains 2026 results: Category-wise toppers
NTA has also published category-wise toppers for Paper 1 along with their NTA scores and state of eligibility:
Gen-EWS Topper: Shresth Jasoria — Rajasthan — 99.9992442 (percentile)
OBC-NCL Topper: Narendrababu Gari Mahith — Andhra Pradesh — 100.0000000 (percentile)
SC Topper: Deva Srivedh — Andhra Pradesh — 99.9992271 (percentile)
ST Topper: Daksh Sehra — Rajasthan — 99.9938620 (percentile)
PwBD Topper: Arsh Jain — Madhya Pradesh — 99.9100843 (percentile)
Gender-wise topper in JEE Mains 2026
Female Topper (Paper 1): Ashi Grewal — Haryana — 99.9969766
The overall 100 percentile list this session is dominated by male candidates, with the official release separately highlighting the top-performing female candidate.
Results Withheld for Some Candidates
NTA said the NTA score of 68 candidates has not been declared after they were found to be indulging in unfair means practices or discrepancies in identity verification. These cases are under action as per exam rules.
The agency added that final ranks will be prepared after considering the best of the two NTA scores across both JEE Main 2026 sessions, in line with the existing policy.
