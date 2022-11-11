JeM terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian

A Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was on Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. The terrorist has been identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees. The encounter between terrorists and security forces began in the Karen area of the Shopian district early Friday.

"One FT of JeM #terror outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai @Hanees who was active in #Kulgam-#Shopian area…," the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, tweeted.

Search operations have been launched, he added.

Earlier this month, four terrorists, including a top LeT commander, were killed in twin operations in South Kashmir. Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama’s Khandipora area in Awantipora, one was gunned down in Anantnag.

