Jet fuel price slashed by 5 amid softening international oil rates

Price for Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel was reportedly cut by ₹5 per litre on Wednesday, a development that comes amid softening international oil prices due to the pause in fighting in West Asia.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) now costs ₹ 110 a litre in Delhi, industry sources said.(Shuttershock/representative)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) now costs ₹110 a litre in Delhi, PTI news agency reported, citing industry sources.

This is the first reduction since the West Asia crisis led to a spike in jet fuel rates to a record high and comes amid easing of tensions in the region that was rocked by missile-drone exchange between US-Israel and Iran. The fire exchange brought to a halt movement of vessels in Strait of Hormuz, key waterway through which a fifth of world's oil and gas requirements travelled before the US-Iran war.

Amid severe energy supply disruptions caused by the conflict in the oil-rich Gulf region, ATF prices initially surged on April 1, with Indian Oil Corporation displaying a Delhi rate of ₹2,07,341.22 per kilolitre, up 114.55 per cent from ₹96,638.14 per KL. The sharp increase was linked to the rise in global energy prices following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, after government intervention, oil marketing companies moderated the increase for scheduled domestic airlines. The final ATF price applicable to domestic carriers in Delhi was revised to ₹1,04,927 per KL, an increase of around 8.5 per cent from March levels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, after government intervention, oil marketing companies moderated the increase for scheduled domestic airlines. The final ATF price applicable to domestic carriers in Delhi was revised to ₹1,04,927 per KL, an increase of around 8.5 per cent from March levels. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Non-scheduled operators, including charter operators, continued to face the higher ATF rate initially notified by IOC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Non-scheduled operators, including charter operators, continued to face the higher ATF rate initially notified by IOC. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Later in the day, after the government intervened and directed them not to fully pass on the ATF rates to airlines, they moderated ATF prices on domestic routes,” an executive of an OMC said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Later in the day, after the government intervened and directed them not to fully pass on the ATF rates to airlines, they moderated ATF prices on domestic routes,” an executive of an OMC said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the government has moderated ATF rates for scheduled domestic airlines ( ₹1,04,927 per KL from April 1), private jets, chartered planes and unscheduled domestic airlines will pay higher rates of ₹207,341.22 per KL from Wednesday, another executive of an OMC said requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the government has moderated ATF rates for scheduled domestic airlines ( ₹1,04,927 per KL from April 1), private jets, chartered planes and unscheduled domestic airlines will pay higher rates of ₹207,341.22 per KL from Wednesday, another executive of an OMC said requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Subsequently, the IOC website revised the ATF price for domestic routes in Delhi to ₹1,04,927 per kilolitre, effective April 1.

Later, the petroleum ministry said in a post on X: “ATF prices in India were deregulated in 2001 and are revised on a monthly basis based on a formula of international benchmarks. Due to the closure of Strait of Hormuz and extraordinary situation in global energy markets, the price of ATF for domestic markets was expected to increase by more than 100% on 1 April.”

“In order to insulate the domestic travel costs from the substantial increase in international prices, PSU oil marketing companies of the ministry of petroleum, in consultation with the ministry of civil aviation, have passed only a partial and staggered increase of 25% (only ₹15/litre) to the airlines. Foreign routes will pay for the full increase in ATF prices consistent with what they pay in other parts of the world,” it added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON