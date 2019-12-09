e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Jharkhand: 2 CoBRA jawans injured in IED blast by Maoists; one referred to Delhi AIIMS

Maoists on Saturday had opened fire on the police during polling at Arki block in Khunti district under Tamar assembly constituency. Police also retaliated. Later, the Maoists fled from the area seeing the heavy deployment of the police force.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2019 10:37 IST
Sanjoy Dey
Sanjoy Dey
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Ranchi’s superintendent of police (rural), Rishav Jha, said the attack took place at Peyakuli forest near Vijaygiri area around 7.30am when a team of the Commando Battalions for Resolute Action battalion was returning after conducting the polls on Saturday.
Ranchi’s superintendent of police (rural), Rishav Jha, said the attack took place at Peyakuli forest near Vijaygiri area around 7.30am when a team of the Commando Battalions for Resolute Action battalion was returning after conducting the polls on Saturday.(Representative Image/PTI File Photo )
         

Two commandoes of the Central Reserve Police Force’s elite CoBRA unit were injured in an IED blast allegedly triggered by Maoists in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district on Sunday, a day after the second phase of assembly elections were held, police said.

The commandoes identified as Pranay Das and Jignesh Choudhary, both 25, were injured in Ranchi’s Tamar constituency and brought to Medica hospital in the state capital by 9.30am.

According to the hospital bulletin, Das received a pelvic injury and his right leg was fractured in the blast. He was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi in an air ambulance for better treatment.

Choudhary received a head injury and scan of his brain was done. Vital parameters of both the patients are stated to be stable, the bulletin said.

Ranchi’s superintendent of police (rural), Rishav Jha, said the attack took place at Peyakuli forest near Vijaygiri area around 7.30am when a team of the Commando Battalions for Resolute Action battalion was returning after conducting the polls on Saturday.

Police have sped up search operation after the incident and Jha said another team has been sent for a search operation in the place of incident.

However, Maoists have fled from the area after committing the incident, police sources said.

Maoists on Saturday had opened fire on the police during polling at Arki block in Khunti district under Tamar assembly constituency. Police also retaliated. Later, the Maoists fled from the area seeing the heavy deployment of the police force.

The left-wing extremists allegedly torched a school bus in Jojohatu under Chaibasa muffasil police station (PS) in Chaibasa assembly segment under West Singhbhum district on Saturday.

In another incident, Maoists took control of a bus in Goilkera block in West Singhbhum district which had gone to bring voters from four booths in Gamharia panchayat to their new relocated booths.

They also held hostage the village head in Pokhria under Badngoan block and stopped villagers from going to polling booths.

Defying the Maoists’ poll boycott call, voters turned up in huge number at every polling booth across the 20 assembly constituencies in the second phase.

The phase registered 64.80% polling. Tamar constituency, where the incident took place, recorded 68.11% polling on Saturday.

The next phase of polling will be held on December 12. The fifth and final phase will take place on December 20 and votes will be counted on December 23.

tags
top news
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
Yediyurappa set to retain power in Karnataka as BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats
Yediyurappa set to retain power in Karnataka as BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
How your car may soon turn into a virtual ATM
How your car may soon turn into a virtual ATM
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News