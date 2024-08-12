Jharkhand: 3.5-year-old nursery student raped by school van driver in Jamshedpur

A 30-year-old school van driver was arrested for allegedly raping a nursery student in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district. A 30-year-old school van driver was arrested for allegedly raping a nursery student in Jamshedpur (Representative image)

The incident took place on Friday in the city's Mango area. On Saturday, the victim's mother registered an FIR, and within three hours an arrest was made.

A special police team arrested the accused Jaishree Tiwary, a resident of Daiguttu, under the jurisdiction of the Mango police station, according to the superintendent of police (city and rural) Rishava Garg in a press conference.

SP Garg also said that a medical check up of the three-and-a-half-year-old victim had been conducted. The accused driver had been forwarded to judicial custody by Sunday.

The victim had come back home on Friday from school complaining of stomach pain and had narrated the entire crime to their parent, implicating the school bus driver.

On receiving information from the parent in the FIR filed, senior superintendent Kishore Kaushal created a special police team and ordered them to arrest the culprit under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A woman police officer was also sent to the minor victim's house to gain details of the incident before the driver was arrested.

SP Garg said that the school van in question had been impounded. He added that the police were taking the incident very seriously and assured the victim's family that a chargesheet would be filed within a week.

Another minor girl had been raped in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district in June, leading to her demise. At least six cases of sexual offences against minors have taken place in the state in the past seven months.

