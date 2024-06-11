Jharkhand CM Champai Soren orders officials to safeguard land rights of tribals

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren on Tuesday directed officials to safeguard the land rights of tribals and take quick action to ensure their possession over plots where court decree is in their favour after disputes. Jharkhand CM Champai Soren (ANI Photo) (Somnath Sen)

Emphasising that Scheduled Tribes (STs) have been the most marginalised and deprived population, Soren also asked officials that all cases registered under SC-ST Act be disposed of on a priority basis.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Read more: Jharkhand: Jailed Minister Alamgir Alam resigns from state cabinet and his party

The directions were given after the review of the functioning of various departments here in a high-level meeting chaired by Soren.

"Ensure that tribals get possession of land in those land disputes related to Scheduled Tribes in which court decree has been passed. Ensure that cases registered under SC-ST Act are disposed of on priority basis as soon as possible. Cases registered under this should not remain pending and pay special attention and monitor it with utmost seriousness," Soren told officials during the meeting, according to a statement issued by his office.

He also directed officials to ensure that the benefits of various government schemes were reaching timely to the dependants of the soldiers killed in the line of duty.

Read more: Jharkhand Guv, CM pay homage to Birsa Munda on his death anniversary

He asked the police to ensure that ordinary citizens do not face any problems due to the setting up of security camps in Naxal-affected areas of the state.

"Better maintenance of law and order in the state is the top priority of the state government. Any kind of laxity in crime control is not acceptable. Restrict incidents of snatching, theft, robbery and dacoity at all costs," Soren said.

"Strengthen the patrolling system in urban areas as much as possible, and keep monitoring it continuously. Identify mafia and professional criminals and take effective legal action against them in a planned manner so that fear is created in their minds," he said.

Noting that cases of illegal sale of drugs are constantly coming to light around schools and colleges in many cities of the state, he directed officials to ensure strict action.

Read more: Jharkhand CM to take over minister Alam’s portfolios

"Identify the outsiders who help people in opium cultivation in rural areas of the state and those who cultivate it and those who supply it to the market and take action against them. Banning opium cultivation is one of the focus areas," Soren said.

The Jharkhand High Court recently criticised the state government for its failure to effectively tackle drug trafficking.