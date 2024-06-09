Ranchi, Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Champai Soren on Sunday paid tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his death anniversary, and said his life full of sacrifices is an unparalleled example of service to the nation. Jharkhand Guv, CM pay homage to Birsa Munda on his death anniversary

The leaders said the valour and courage shown by the "dharti aba” in fighting against British forces much before the freedom struggle was exemplary.

Munda, who was born on November 15, 1875 in Jharkhand, had led a tribal uprising against the British. He died at a young age of 25 on June 9, 1900 while in custody.

"Humble tribute on the death anniversary of great freedom fighter and people's leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji, who sacrificed his life for the independence of the country. The great revolutionary, father of the soil, tribal pride, Lord Birsa Munda Ji's life of sacrifice is a unique example of service to nation," Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

"His unwavering courage and struggle to protect the motherland will always inspire us," the governor said.

Radhakrishnan paid floral tributes to the tribal warrior at his statue at Raj Bhavan, Birsa Munda Memorial Park and Museum, Birsa Chowk and the Kokar Memorial here.

Taking to X, Soren said: "On the death anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda, I have the privilege of paying homage to the ‘dharti aba’ along with Governor Shri C P Radhakrishnan Ji. The ideals of ‘dharti aba’, who led the 'Ulgulan’ against the tyranny, exploitation and oppression of the British will always show the path of patriotism and struggle against injustice to future generations."

Birsa Munda shook the foundation of the British rule and led the 'Ulgulan' to protect forest, land and water, the CM said.

"Our government is striving to realise your ideals and vision of ‘Abua Dishom, Abua Raj’ ,” he added.

