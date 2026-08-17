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'Became jobless instantly': JSSC-CGL aspirants who cleared exam slams Jharkhand decision

“We joined through a fair process, so why is such a step being taken?" a protester said.

Updated on: Aug 18, 2026, 06:19:48 IST
By HT News Desk
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The Jharkhand government’s decision to cancel the crucial Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level examination (JSSC CGL) on Monday triggered widespread criticisms among a section of students who cleared the exam.

A drone view shows job aspirants and students taking out a massive 'Tiranga Yatra' procession to protest against the Jharkhand government over the JPSC and JSSC-CGL exam paper leak issues, in Ranchi on Saturday. (PTI)
A drone view shows job aspirants and students taking out a massive 'Tiranga Yatra' procession to protest against the Jharkhand government over the JPSC and JSSC-CGL exam paper leak issues, in Ranchi on Saturday. (PTI)

The decision came amid widespread protests by job aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The protesters had demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam.

“We joined through a fair process, so why is such a step being taken? We wanted an investigation into the alleged irregularities. If any errors are found during the investigation, remove those specific individuals behind it,” one of the protesters told ANI.

Also Read | Jharkhand CM accepts students' demands; cancels JSSC-CGL, other exams held by firm at centre of row

Deep Dive

What were the main reasons for the Jharkhand government's decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination?

The government cited the need for a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities associated with the exam and stated that the action aimed to ensure transparency and address students' concerns.

How did students react to the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination by the government?

Students expressed a mix of emotions, with some celebrating the cancellation as a victory while others continued to protest, feeling that their demands had not been fully met and that a CBI inquiry was still necessary.

What steps will be taken to address the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand?

The Chief Minister announced that a committee would be formed to review the examination process and suggest corrective measures, and the CID will conduct a thorough investigation into all recruitment exams held since 2014.
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On Monday evening, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam and all job tests conducted by outsourced agency TDPL (TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd) since 2014.

Also Read | 'Your fight will inspire many': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke congratulates Jharkhand students after govt accepts demands

"The government has decided to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) exam, which was one of the major demands of the protesting students. We have also decided to cancel all tests conducted by outsourced agency TDPL (TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd) and the results published by it," Soren said after a cabinet meeting.

He also announced the formation of an examination reforms committee headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal.

"We were appointed following a High Court division bench ruling. We had the Supreme Court's seal of approval, yet suddenly, the government announced the decision. We have become unemployed in an instant,” a third protester said.

“We are upset with the Chief Minister. Sir, please at least reconsider this matter. What about the honorable court's stance? What will happen to the hundreds of our brothers who resigned from previous jobs to join this one? We will go to the court. We had reached this stage through the courts before, we will go to the court again,” this protester added.

 
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HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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