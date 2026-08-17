'Became jobless instantly': JSSC-CGL aspirants who cleared exam slams Jharkhand decision

The Jharkhand government’s decision to cancel the crucial Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level examination (JSSC CGL) on Monday triggered widespread criticisms among a section of students who cleared the exam.

A drone view shows job aspirants and students taking out a massive 'Tiranga Yatra' procession to protest against the Jharkhand government over the JPSC and JSSC-CGL exam paper leak issues, in Ranchi on Saturday. (PTI)

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The decision came amid widespread protests by job aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The protesters had demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam.

“We joined through a fair process, so why is such a step being taken? We wanted an investigation into the alleged irregularities. If any errors are found during the investigation, remove those specific individuals behind it,” one of the protesters told ANI.

Also Read | Jharkhand CM accepts students' demands; cancels JSSC-CGL, other exams held by firm at centre of row

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Deep Dive What were the main reasons for the Jharkhand government's decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination? The government cited the need for a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities associated with the exam and stated that the action aimed to ensure transparency and address students' concerns. How did students react to the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination by the government? Students expressed a mix of emotions, with some celebrating the cancellation as a victory while others continued to protest, feeling that their demands had not been fully met and that a CBI inquiry was still necessary. What steps will be taken to address the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand? The Chief Minister announced that a committee would be formed to review the examination process and suggest corrective measures, and the CID will conduct a thorough investigation into all recruitment exams held since 2014.

{{^usCountry}} Another protester said: “Following the government's decision, I am left on the streets. I would like to tell my mother and father, please, have patience. We will win again. We will also appeal to the government: please withdraw this decision you have made. This decision by the government also disrespects the order of the honorable court. In a way, one could say that justice was defeated today; the honorable court has suffered a defeat today. I will fight for my rights.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another protester said: “Following the government's decision, I am left on the streets. I would like to tell my mother and father, please, have patience. We will win again. We will also appeal to the government: please withdraw this decision you have made. This decision by the government also disrespects the order of the honorable court. In a way, one could say that justice was defeated today; the honorable court has suffered a defeat today. I will fight for my rights.” {{/usCountry}}

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On Monday evening, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam and all job tests conducted by outsourced agency TDPL (TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd) since 2014.

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Also Read | 'Your fight will inspire many': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke congratulates Jharkhand students after govt accepts demands

"The government has decided to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) exam, which was one of the major demands of the protesting students. We have also decided to cancel all tests conducted by outsourced agency TDPL (TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd) and the results published by it," Soren said after a cabinet meeting.

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He also announced the formation of an examination reforms committee headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal.

"We were appointed following a High Court division bench ruling. We had the Supreme Court's seal of approval, yet suddenly, the government announced the decision. We have become unemployed in an instant,” a third protester said.

“We are upset with the Chief Minister. Sir, please at least reconsider this matter. What about the honorable court's stance? What will happen to the hundreds of our brothers who resigned from previous jobs to join this one? We will go to the court. We had reached this stage through the courts before, we will go to the court again,” this protester added.