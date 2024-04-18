Jharkhand gang rape case: Tourist couple share details of encounter with attackers in new video

Over a month has elapsed since the harrowing event took place, involving the gang rape of a foreign tourist by seven men in the Dumka district of Jharkhand. Vicente, hailing from Spain, and Fernanda, from Brazil, recently released a video documenting the events leading up to and following the traumatic incident. In the 59-minute video, uploaded on their YouTube channel 'Around the World Vicente y Fernanda,' the couple spoke about the incident and shared footage from the spot in Jharkhand. Vicente, hailing from Spain, and Fernanda, from Brazil, recently released a video documenting the events leading up to and following the traumatic incident.(Youtube/Aroundtheworld Vicente y Fernanda)

Vicente says at the beginning of the video, “The truth is that we didn't know if we were going to put it. A lot has been said, some things were true, others were lies, we want to reflect in our own hands what really happened. After this long chapter, we will put an end to this unpleasant stage and return to the previous chapters. We hope you understand this break we have had, and from now on we will try to continue posting our videos weekly."

The video revealed the campsite where they stayed and the grim site of the incident. Furthermore, the couple disclosed previous encounters with individuals they conversed with during daylight hours, two of whom were among those who assaulted the female tourist Fernanda later.

Vicente also exposed the identity of one of the assailants and recounted conversations they had with him about peanuts. He recounted how the man approached Fernanda while she was eating peanuts and took some without permission.

Afterwards, the couple left the area and returned to camp a few hours later, assuming they would be the sole occupants at the site. “We are now returning to the place we saw previously to camp. We believe that there will no longer be anyone, at least that is what we hope," she said.

Vicente also gave a reason for their decision to camp at night. He said, "Driving in India is really dangerous but at night chances of having an accident increase significantly, that was one reason why we decided to camp."

Later, Vicente recalled the ‘horrific 3 hours of their lives.’ "If all started at around 8 pm and ended at 11 pm."

"I didn't know what I was going to do, I thought Fernanda was dead. But she was there in the bushes and suddenly I saw her appear, it gave me a joy that you can't even imagine. I got up and ran towards her, with my hands tied behind," he added.

The duo later headed to the hospital. “Seven guys raped her several times, they hit her. They hit me with a helmet several times, kicked me, assaulted me with stones," Vicente is heard saying.

The couple were later relocated to a government facility where they received police protection and stayed for three days. Vicente also addressed in the video inquiries from people about whether they would continue their journey. He said, “We are going to continue, destiny has given us a second chance. We have seen death up close and that has made us reflect a lot…."

The Jharkhand Police apprehended eight individuals in connection with the incident. In addition to this, the police also provided a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the husband of the victim.