Jharkhand governor skips Soren government’s event on statehood day

Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais skipped the statehood day function organised by the state government on Tuesday, even as chief minister Hemant Soren launched several ambitious schemes and laid foundation of projects worth ₹5,433.24 crore.

Though governor Bais accompanied President Droupadi Murmu and Soren to the birthplace of tribal icon Birsa Munda in Khunti district to pay tributes to the freedom fighter on his birth anniversary, he did not turn up for the function organised by the Soren government to mark the 22nd statehood day.

Bais was invited as chief guest for the function, which was also attended by former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha president Shibu Soren, at Ranchi’s Morhabadi ground.

There was no statement from either the state government or the Raj Bhawan on governor’s absence. A Raj Bhawan official, requesting anonymity, said governor Bais was unwell. “He was not feeling well and the organisers were duly informed about it today,” the official added.

It came a day after Hemant Soren moved the Jharkhand high court seeking direction to restrain the governor from taking any further action in the alleged office-of-profit case involving the chief minister.

Addressing the gathering on Tuesday, Soren said his government is committed to the welfare and overall development of the people while hitting out at opposition parties for failing to give direction to the state since its formation on November 15, 2000.

“The state seemed to be at the mercy of the god. But if you continue to bless me, I will make sure that the state stands on its feet by its own strength and not at the mercy of the god,” said Soren.

The CM unveiled several schemes and laid foundation of 142 development projects for the state. “We are committed to the welfare and overall development of the state,” he said.

Some of the schemes unveiled on Tuesday, included the Eklavya Prasikshan Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Siksha Protasahan Yojana, Guruji Credit Card Scheme, and Mukha Mantri Sarathi Yojana, which were recently approved by the state cabinet.

He said his government has drafted work plans of the schemes and projects in a way so that the poor and the deprived sections of the society can be uplifted.

