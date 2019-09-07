Jharkhand JD(U) unit free to take poll calls

india

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:49 IST

Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar on Saturday authorised the party’s Jharkhand unit to take all the decisions related to the Assembly election due to be held by the end of this year.

Kumar, also the Bihar chief minister, asked the party workers to take a pledge to address the problems of Jharkhand where his party, an NDA ally, would go it alone in the Assembly poll.

Jharkhand is currently ruled by a BJP-led government.

“You will take all the decisions (regarding the assembly polls) and all the leaders would throw their weight behind you,” he said at a party meeting at Ranchi.

Kumar said the people of undivided Bihar had been worried when its mineral-rich Jharkhand was carved out 19 years ago, but his government had taken a pledge to bring the state on the path of development and fulfilled it.

“If you work to fulfil your pledges, you will get the support of the people,” he said, adding that there should be no compromise on corruption, crime and communalism.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 23:49 IST