Jharkhand man undergoes robot-assisted cementless knee surgery in Delhi, walks same day

A 54-year-old man from Jharkhand, who had been battling severe knee pain for the past eight years, underwent a robot-assisted cementless medial pivot total knee replacement surgery in Delhi and took his first steps the very same day. He underwent surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket(Representational image)

Brij Kishor from Dhanbad in Jharkhand had been battling chronic knee pain and progressive joint damage for over eight years.

During this period, he sought treatment from local doctors, tried homoeopathic medicine and even travelled to Kolkata for medical consultations. Eventually, he came to Delhi, the patient told PTI.

On June 23, he underwent surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, he was diagnosed with severe osteoarthritis in both knees, along with complex deformities such as varus (bow-legged) and flexion (bent-knee) contractures. He had been unable to walk without support.

The surgery was led by Dr Sujoy Bhattacharjee, chairman, Max Institute of Robotic Joint Replacement, who used advanced robotic technology (CUVIS robotic system) along with a cementless medial pivot cruciate-retaining (CR) implant to restore the patient's mobility.

The implant's design allows natural bone growth around it, eliminating the need for traditional cement and offering better integration, greater joint stability and improved long-term outcomes, Bhattacharjee said.

"This is a global first in robotic joint replacement. The precision enabled by the robot and the use of a cementless implant result in faster recovery and a more natural joint feel for the patient," he claimed.

Speaking about the patient's recovery, Dr Bhattacharjee said, "He was barely able to walk before surgery. But on the day of the operation itself, he managed to walk with assistance. Within just a few days, he was walking independently with renewed confidence."