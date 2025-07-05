Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
Ramgarh coal mine collapse: 1 dead, many feared trapped; rescue ops underway

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 05, 2025 11:02 AM IST

Police officials have stated that many are feared trapped in the mine. Rescue operations are underway.

At least one person has been killed after a portion of a coal mine collapsed in Jharkhand's Ramgarh on Saturday. As per a report by news agency PTI, police officials have stated that many are feared trapped in the mine. Rescue operations are underway. 

Police officials have stated that many are feared trapped in the mine. Rescue operations are underway. (Representational) (Amit Dave/Reuters)
Police officials have stated that many are feared trapped in the mine. Rescue operations are underway. (Representational) (Amit Dave/Reuters)

As per officials, the incident occurred in the early hours at Karma area in the district.

“We received information about the incident in the morning. An administrative team has been sent to the spot to investigate the matter," Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz told news agency PTI

As rescue operations continue, one body has been recovered from the site. 

"One body has been recovered so far and rescue operation is underway, as more people are suspected to be trapped," Kuju Police Outpost in-charge Ashutosh Kumar Singh told PTI.

The official added that some of the villagers were involved in “illegal” mining of coal at the site.

This is a developing story…

