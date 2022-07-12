Jharkhand schools change weekly off to Friday, probe on

The weekly off in several government-run primary schools in Muslim-dominated areas of Jharkhand’s Jamtara district was changed from Sunday to Friday allegedly under pressure from local residents, prompting the state government to order a probe, officials said.

Besides the change in weekly off, word ‘Urdu’ was also allegedly added to the names of some of the schools, giving an impression that they were minority schools, officials of the state education department said.

“The concerned officers across the state have been directed to conduct a probe and submit their report in a week,” Jagarnath Mahto, Jharkhand’s education minister said on Monday. “Government schools will run as per the rules and not under any kind of local pressure.”

The issue first came to light on Sunday after a section of local media reported the changes in the weekly off and name of schools in Jamtara. Over two dozen schools in Raghunathpur and Karmatand areas in the district have been reportedly operating with Friday as the weekly off, a senior education department official said, requesting anonymity.

Jamtara deputy commissioner Faiz Ahmed Mumtaz said action will be taken if any violation is ascertained. “I have asked the district education officer to seek exact situation across the district,” said Mumtaz. “The government also runs dedicated Urdu schools. So, it’s important to check if there has been any violation in regular schools as well. Direction has also been given to ascertain since when has the practice been in force.”

Jamtara district has eight dedicated Urdu primary schools, said education department officials, adding that any change in a regular school, even in its name, can be done only by the state government.

“At best the school managing committee or local elected representatives can give suggestions in departmental meetings. Ultimately, it is the department that takes a call related to changes in the rules of the school. Any change beyond that is considered illegal,” said an official.