Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi320C
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Jharkhand train accident LIVE updates: Howrah-Mumbai mail derails in Charadharpur, 2 killed, 20 injured

    By HT News Desk
    July 30, 2024 8:34 AM IST
    Jharkhand train accident Live: Two people were injured after 18 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Jharkhand's Charadharpur division on Tuesday.
    Jharkhand train accident Live: 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Express train derail in Jharkhand's Chakradharpur
    Jharkhand train accident Live: 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Express train derail in Jharkhand's Chakradharpur

    Jharkhand train accident LIVE Updates: At least two people were killed and 20 were injured after 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai passenger train derailed in the early hours near Jharkhand's Charadharpur division. Railway officials said the incident took place after a goods train derailed and collided with the Howrah-Mumbai Mail passing by from the opposite side. Indian Railways has issued helpline numbers in Maharashtra - Mumbai helpline: 022-22694040; Nagpur helpline number: 7757912790; Bhusawal helpline number: 08799982712. All injured passengers were rushed to Staff at Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur. Earlier on July 18, at least four people were killed and around 20 people had sustained injuries after several bogies of the Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 30, 2024 8:34 AM IST

    Jharkhand train accident LIVE Updates: Two passengers killed, 20 injured

    Jharkhand train accident LIVE Updates: At least two people were killed and 20 were injured after 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai passenger train derailed, reports PTI.

    July 30, 2024 8:23 AM IST

    Jharkhand train accident LIVE Updates: Indian Railways arranges additional train at Chakradharpur station

    Jharkhand train accident LIVE Updates: Six passengers sustained injuries; and five with minor injuries were treated on the spot, while one has been admitted to the hospital. No deaths have been reported so far. Additional arrangements are being made for the passengers, including an extra train at Chakradharpur station.

    News india news Jharkhand train accident LIVE updates: Howrah-Mumbai mail derails in Charadharpur, 2 killed, 20 injured
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes