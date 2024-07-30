Jharkhand train accident LIVE updates: Howrah-Mumbai mail derails in Charadharpur, 2 killed, 20 injured
Jharkhand train accident LIVE Updates: At least two people were killed and 20 were injured after 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai passenger train derailed in the early hours near Jharkhand's Charadharpur division. Railway officials said the incident took place after a goods train derailed and collided with the Howrah-Mumbai Mail passing by from the opposite side. Indian Railways has issued helpline numbers in Maharashtra - Mumbai helpline: 022-22694040; Nagpur helpline number: 7757912790; Bhusawal helpline number: 08799982712. All injured passengers were rushed to Staff at Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur. Earlier on July 18, at least four people were killed and around 20 people had sustained injuries after several bogies of the Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda....Read More
Jharkhand train accident LIVE Updates: Indian Railways arranges additional train at Chakradharpur station
Jharkhand train accident LIVE Updates: Six passengers sustained injuries; and five with minor injuries were treated on the spot, while one has been admitted to the hospital. No deaths have been reported so far. Additional arrangements are being made for the passengers, including an extra train at Chakradharpur station.