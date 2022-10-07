Jharkhand:2 cops arrested for raping woman

Two police officials allegedly raped a 50-year-old woman while she was in the fields to cut grass, in a village in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district, police said on Thursday. Later, in the evening the two accused were arrested, said police. The survivor sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment, while a case has been registered against the accused, an official added.

According to the complaint lodged by the survivor, the incident took place late on October 4, when the two men were allegedly drunk and overpowered her in the field.

“She was cutting grass in her maize field when the two policemen arrived. The two policemen took turns to rape her and also kicked her in the private parts, which led to excessive bleeding,” the complaint said.

Officials familiar with the matter said the woman’s family did not approach the police immediately and rushed her to the hospital in view of her grievous injuries. She was first admitted to a Lohardaga sadar (district) hospital before being referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in state capital Ranchi, around 70 km away after her condition worsened due to “excessive bleeding”, the official added.

“Her condition is now stable. All required medical treatment is being given to her. A medical board has been formed to monitor her case and provide treatment accordingly,” said Sailesh Tripathi, deputy medical superintendent, RIMS.

Navita Mahto, in-charge of the area women’s police station, said the family approached them on Wednesday following which a complaint was registered. She added that the woman’s medical examination has confirmed rape.

The two accused policemen have been arrested.

Deputy inspector general, Ranchi range, Anish Gupta said, “The two policemen identified as Krishna Kant Tiwari and Ajay Bara were arrested on Thursday. After confirmation of the allegation, the two were arrested. Strictest possible departmental action will be taken against the two accused and they are likely to be dismissed from their job.”