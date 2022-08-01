Home / India News / ‘Jhukega nahi…’: In Uddhav Thackeray's defence of Sanjay Raut, viral dialogue from 'Pushpa'

india news
Published on Aug 01, 2022 04:12 PM IST
After being arrested by the ED in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, the Shiv Sena MP was, on Monday, sent to the central agency's custody till August 4.
Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut addresses the media during a press conference at Matoshree, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Addressing a press conference on the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday invoked the viral ‘jhukega nahi’ (will not bow/surrender) dialogue from the blockbuster film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

“I'm proud of Sanjay Raut. It's one thing to watch a film, ‘jhukega nahi’, Pushpa, but Balashaeb's real Shivsainik never surrenders. He (Raut) didn't, those who did, have already left the party. One who surrenders can never be a Shivsainik,” Thackeray said, complete with the gesture that Pushpa (played by actor Allu Arjun) makes with the phrase in the movie.

The former Maharashtra chief minister was addressing the media after visiting his close aide's residence in Mumbai's Bhandup; it was this residence that was raided by the ED on Sunday in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

After searching Raut's home for several hours, the central agency detained him and, early on Monday, formally arrested him. Later in the day, the 60-year-old politician was sent to ED's custody till August 4.

The issue reverberated in Parliament as well, with Shiv Sena MPs, as well as fellow opposition members in both Houses, and outside too, protesting against the senior politician's arrest.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

