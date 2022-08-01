‘Jhukega nahi…’: In Uddhav Thackeray's defence of Sanjay Raut, viral dialogue from 'Pushpa'

Addressing a press conference on the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday invoked the viral ‘jhukega nahi’ (will not bow/surrender) dialogue from the blockbuster film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

“I'm proud of Sanjay Raut. It's one thing to watch a film, ‘jhukega nahi’, Pushpa, but Balashaeb's real Shivsainik never surrenders. He (Raut) didn't, those who did, have already left the party. One who surrenders can never be a Shivsainik,” Thackeray said, complete with the gesture that Pushpa (played by actor Allu Arjun) makes with the phrase in the movie.

Proud of Sanjay Raut. There's a dialogue in 'Pushpa' - "jhukega nahi". But the real Shiv Sainik who won't bend is Sanjay Raut. Those who used to say they won't bend are all that side today. That's not the direction shown by Balasaheb. Raut is true Shiv Sainik: Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/Om0Q4auCVi — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

The former Maharashtra chief minister was addressing the media after visiting his close aide's residence in Mumbai's Bhandup; it was this residence that was raided by the ED on Sunday in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

After searching Raut's home for several hours, the central agency detained him and, early on Monday, formally arrested him. Later in the day, the 60-year-old politician was sent to ED's custody till August 4.

The issue reverberated in Parliament as well, with Shiv Sena MPs, as well as fellow opposition members in both Houses, and outside too, protesting against the senior politician's arrest.

