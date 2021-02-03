IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Jind mahapanchayat adopts five resolutions on farm laws
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Jind mahapanchayat adopts five resolutions on farm laws

Thousands of people thronged a mega rally of farmers in the heart of Haryana on Wednesday as leaders of the ongoing protest against three agriculture laws called on young people to join the stir and demanded the government remove restrictions around the agitation sites in Delhi and repeal the controversial legislation
READ FULL STORY
By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:55 PM IST

Thousands of people thronged a mega rally of farmers in the heart of Haryana on Wednesday as leaders of the ongoing protest against three agriculture laws called on young people to join the stir and demanded the government remove restrictions around the agitation sites in Delhi and repeal the controversial legislation.

The kisan mahapanchayat in Jind’s Kandela village, known as the political nerve centre of the influential Jat community, drew the participation of 50 khaps, or clan-based bodies, and more than 30 thousand people.

The event ended with the adoption of five resolutions: repealing of the laws passed in September, legal backing to the minimum support price regime, implementation of the 2004 Swaminathan Commission recommendations, farm loan waiver and withdrawal of police cases against farmer protesters.

The mahapanchayat was addressed by over two dozenpeople, including farm leader Rakesh Tikait, whose emotional appeal for support last week attracted thousands of people from western Uttar Pradesh to a protest site outside Delhi and rejuvenated the two-month-long stir.

“We have so far talked about “bill wapsi” (repealing the farm laws). The government should listen carefully. What will you do if the youth call for “gaddi wapsi” (removal from power)?” he said.

Tikait, a leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), also attacked the government over heavy barricading of the three main protest sites on Delhi’s outskirts: Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. The sites have turned into fortresses with police digging trenches, putting up barbed wire fences, concrete barricades and hammering beds of nails on roads. The police action came after farmers ran riot during a tractor rally on Republic Day, storming the Red Fort and hoisting the Sikh flag from its ramparts. Since then, at least 115 farmers have been held by police.

“Our khaps have decided to remove these nails and barbed wires,” he said. “Jab-Jab Raja darta hai, kilebandi karta hai (Whenever a king feels threatened, he fortifies),” he added, the crowd chanting the slogan with him.

“I want to assure you that your turban will not bend before anyone and the government will have to repeal the farm laws. We are ready to protest till October and will observe this year as Yuva kranti [youth revolution],” he added, to loud applause.

Tikait also called on young people to visit fields and bring soil and water to their houses. “ I urge you to visit your fields and touch the soil with your body. If you do this, no one will sell your land to anyone in extreme situations too in the next 50 years. We have to save our lands. You give me your anger and we will win this battle.”

His speech was cut short when the main stage collapsed under the weight of the people standing on it. No one was seriously hurt.

This was the first mahapanchayat in Haryana since the farm protests began last year and was held in the politically sensitive Kandela village, considered a rebel belt of Haryana farmers. The village shot to limelight in 2002 when nine farmers died in police firing during protests against the state government’s refusal to waive power bills. The farmers banned then chief minister OP Chautala and his family from the village, and only relented in 2019 current deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and his uncle Abhay Chautala of apologised.

Tekram Kandela, head of the Kandela khap, said Tikait called him and asked to hold a mahapanchayat. “It was the people of Kandela, who blocked the Chandigarh –Hisar highway within an hour after seeing the weeping video of him on January 27 evening. Hundreds of farmers from our village reached the Ghazipur border that night. Rakesh Tikait took part in the meeting to thank the khaps and other farmers,” Kandela said in the meeting.

Tikait’s brother, BKU chief Naresh Tikait, held a similar mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar last week when farmers -- many of whom hailed from the Jat community -- vowed to join the stir.

In his speech, Tikait put to rest any speculation about a rift between the farm unions and said 40 leaders who are part of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body leading the agitation, will continue to hold negotiations with the government. “We will support the Punjab leadership. The Punjab leadership will head the delegation,” he added.

“We will not change any of our 40 members, who are part of delegation. In this war, we will not change our horses but fight this battle with injured horses,” he added.

The protest was set off by three laws passed September that allow agribusinesses to trade with minimal regulation, permit traders to stockpile large quantities of food commodities for economies of scale and lay down new contract farming rules.

Farmers say the new rules favour big corporations to whom they will lose business and gradually end the system of state-set minimum prices. The government has refuted the concerns, and offered to put the laws on hold for 18 months, but talks are currently locked in a stalemate.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai file plea in top court to quash FIRs

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:08 AM IST
  • The Congress leader's petition seeks quashing of the nine first information reports (FIRs) pending against him in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Antibiotic intake in India rises by 30% in a decade, says report

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Antibiotic use in India has risen sharply, with about a 30% increase in their per capita use during the past decade, according to the State of the World’s Antibiotics 2021 report released on Wednesday, highlighting concerns over widespread and growing resistance to the drugs
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

What’s the value of a tree? Age multiplied by 74.5k: SC panel

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:03 AM IST
New Delhi: A tree’s monetary worth is its age multiplied by 74,500, a Supreme Court-appointed committee has submitted in a report, setting a guideline, for the first time in India, on the valuation of trees
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt may tweak policy for infra projects in forest areas

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:03 AM IST
New Delhi: The Union environment ministry proposes to increase the net present value (NPV) of forests that will be diverted for infrastructure projects, linking it to a measure of wholesale prices, a development that could have a significant impact on infrastructure projects that are to come up in forest areas, raising concern among policy analysts who say it sidesteps issues such as conservation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

One held for murder of IndiGo manager in Bihar

By Avinash Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:59 PM IST
PATNA Bihar Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the sensational murder of an airline official in the heart of Patna last month with the arrest of one person, who allegedly nursed a grudge after escaping serious injuries in an earlier accident involving the dead executive
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

TN govt fortifies places with Jaya link ahead of Sasikala’s arrival

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Chennai: With VK Sasikala, the close aide and confidante of the late J Jayalalithaa, set to return to Chennai on Sunday, the ruling AIADMK is ensuring that it is firmly in control of some of the physical manifestations of the former chief minister’s legacy -- her burial place and her residence
READ FULL STORY
Close
EDS PLS TAKE NOTE OF THIS PTI PICK OF THE DAY::::Chennai: People gather in large numbers during the inauguration of the Jayalalithaa memorial, in Chennai, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_27_2021_000069B)(PTI01_27_2021_000163B)(PTI)
EDS PLS TAKE NOTE OF THIS PTI PICK OF THE DAY::::Chennai: People gather in large numbers during the inauguration of the Jayalalithaa memorial, in Chennai, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_27_2021_000069B)(PTI01_27_2021_000163B)(PTI)
india news

AIADMK moves to deny Sasikala access to Jayalalithaa’s memorials

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:58 PM IST
  • Jayalalithaa’s memorial is likely to be one of the stops for Sasikala when she returns to Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

SC refuses to order probe into violence during tractor rally

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:57 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to order a probe into the violence and chaos that engulfed the national capital during the tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that “the law will take its own course
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Tharoor and Sardesai move SC against FIRs over tweet on farmer’s death

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor has approached the Supreme Court challenging the registration of FIRs against him in several states over his erroneous tweets over the death of a protestor during the tractor rally organized in the Capital on January 26
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Global tweets energise rural, tech-savvy social media team

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:56 PM IST
A surge in global support for the months-long farmers’ agitation against three agricultural pro-reform laws, led by popstar Rihanna and Swedish climate-change icon Greta Thunberg, has energised a small, rural, tech-savvy team behind the agitation’s international outreach
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt notice to Twitter over restored handles, warns firm of action

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:55 PM IST
The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) has served notice on Twitter Inc
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Jind mahapanchayat adopts five resolutions on farm laws

By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Thousands of people thronged a mega rally of farmers in the heart of Haryana on Wednesday as leaders of the ongoing protest against three agriculture laws called on young people to join the stir and demanded the government remove restrictions around the agitation sites in Delhi and repeal the controversial legislation
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government had on January 11 placed an order for 1.1 crore doses of Covishield at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>231 crore, which has now risen to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>441 crore with the second order placed on Wednesday.(Reuters)
The government had on January 11 placed an order for 1.1 crore doses of Covishield at a cost of 231 crore, which has now risen to 441 crore with the second order placed on Wednesday.(Reuters)
india news

Government places second PO with SII for 1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:54 PM IST
The HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking, on behalf of the Union health ministry issued the supply order in the name of Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII).
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Kerala was one of India's three poorest economies when the state was incepted six-and-a-half decades ago," Amartya Sen noted.(Twitter)
"Kerala was one of India's three poorest economies when the state was incepted six-and-a-half decades ago," Amartya Sen noted.(Twitter)
india news

Kerala should continue to focus on labour, education, healthcare: Dr Amartya Sen

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:46 PM IST
"I would be personally very optimistic about Kerala looking to the future," Prof Sen noted, citing not just its track record, but unique historical reasons that contributed to the state's success.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari addresses during a public rally, at Midnapore College Ground in Paschim Medinipur on Saturday(ANI photo)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari addresses during a public rally, at Midnapore College Ground in Paschim Medinipur on Saturday(ANI photo)
india news

Vitriolic slogans, sarcastic songs go viral in poll-bound Bengal

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:15 PM IST
  • On Tuesday, former forest minister Rajib Banerjee, who joined the BJP at Amit Shah’s Delhi residence on January 30, raised eyebrows by dishing out his adaptation of the chief minister’s most popular slogan on the eve of the historic 2011 assembly polls that ended the Left’s 34-year-long regime.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP