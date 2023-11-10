Jitan Manjhi claims someone ‘poisoning’ Nitish's food to claim CM seat

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has alleged conspiracy of poisoning the current chief minister, Nitish Kumar, in an attempt to seize the coveted seat.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi during the Winter Session of the state assembly, in Patna on Thursday.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It looks like, as per a conspiracy, someone is giving food with some poisonous substance in it to him (Nitish Kumar) to claim his (CM) seat. The result of it was the statement he made about women and the words he used against me yesterday,” Manjhi told reporters in Patna.

Manjhi's statement follows a tumultuous session in the Bihar Legislative Assembly a day prior when Kumar engaged in a fiery exchange with his predecessor during a debate on reservation bills.

Manjhi, while expressing support for expanding reservation quotas, raised concerns about the inadequate representation of Scheduled Castes among gazetted officers, pointing out that it stands at just 3% despite a 15% reservation for years. He called for a comprehensive review of the impact of reservation, citing the roster system in place since 1971.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Kumar vehemently interrupted Manjhi, berating him for his previous term in office.

"Who made you the CM? I was a fool to make you CM. This man has no sense, no idea. I committed a mistake to make him CM," Kumar exclaimed, prompting protests from BJP legislators who accused Kumar of disrespecting a Dalit leader.

Despite calls for calm, Kumar continued his tirade against Manjhi, suggesting that the former CM harboured ambitions to become the Governor. "Now, he is rallying around you, as he wants to become the Governor. Make him the Governor. Why don’t you make him? His family members are also annoyed with him. His community members are also upset with him. He was earlier in the Congress. He is good for nothing," Kumar declared, pointing to the BJP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manjhi later said the JD(U) leader has forgotten basic decency and lost his mental balance.

A few days back, Nitish Kumar caused controversy by putting forward a vivid description of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse. While emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, he said, “The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him... this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON