Jitendra Singh to lead Indian delegation at Global Clean Energy Action Forum

Published on Sep 19, 2022 10:21 AM IST

In a statement, the science and technology ministry said ministers from over 30 countries will participate in the event to discuss ways of accelerating clean energy innovation and deployment

ByHT Correspondent

Union minister Jitendra Singh will lead an Indian delegation at Global Clean Energy Action Forum this week at Pittsburg in the US.

In a statement, the science and technology ministry said ministers from over 30 countries will participate in the event to discuss ways of accelerating clean energy innovation and deployment. The Indian delegation is likely to highlight efforts made in the fields of bio-refineries, sustainable aviation fuels, materials accelerated platforms, carbon capture, and hydrogen valley platforms to expedite clean energy solutions.

Singh is likely to underline India’s commitment to a low-carbon future that aims to transform the energy landscape by accelerating clean innovations under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Very little has been done despite a lot of talk over the last 50 years since the 1972 Stockholm Conference. But in India, we have walked the talk and [taken] steps like 90 million households getting access to clean cooking fuel under Ujjwala Yojana...,” said Singh, who was due to leave for the US on Monday.

Singh said he is looking forward to engagements at the plenary and roundtables of the forum, especially in the light of recent breakthroughs in the areas of clean energy technologies both at home and abroad.

He will also hold a roundtable with executives of about 35 companies and federal representatives associated with geospatial, space, earth and ocean science, pharma, and biotech sectors in Washington DC as well as interact with academics and the Indian diaspora.

Monday, September 19, 2022
