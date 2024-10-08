J&K election result: Mehbooba Mufti's PDP heading towards worst-ever poll show

The Election Commission's latest trends show the Congress-National Conference alliance has crossed majority mark in the Jammu and Kashmir. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put up a tough fight, Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) appears to be losing ground, even in its strongholds. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti addresses during an election rally ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Lalpora village of Tangmarg in north Kashmir, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (PTI)

Iltija Mehbooba, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, is trailing by 9,778 votes in the Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat. Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri of the National Conference is leading with 33,127 votes, maintaining a strong lead over Iltija.

As of 2pm on Tuesday, the National Conference-Congress alliance is leading in 47 seats. BJP is ahead on 29 seats, while PDP has won 1 seat and leading on just 3 seats.

Vote counting continues in most of the 90 constituencies, with several rounds of counting still to be done.

Mehbooba Mufti's PDP leads on 4 seats

• Waheed Ur Rehman Para has won the Pulwama seat by a margin of 8,148 votes, defeating NC's Khalil Band.

• In Kupwara, former Rajya Sabha member and PDP candidate Mohammad Fayaz holds a commanding lead of 9,797 votes over National Conference provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani. People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone, who is contesting from both Kupwara and Handwara, trails in third place.

• Sartaj Madni has a slim lead of just 213 votes over NC's Feroze Ahmad from Devsar after 8 of 21 rounds.

• In Tral, Ahmad Naik is ahead by 326 votes over Congress's Surinder Singh after 11 of 19 rounds.

The results will determine the future of the PDP, which last formed a government in 2014 in alliance with the BJP. After Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's death in 2016, Mehbooba Mufti became the chief minister. The BJP withdrew support in June 2018, placing the state under governor’s rule.

In August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked, splitting it into two Union territories—Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. This is the first assembly election since the abrogation of Article 370.