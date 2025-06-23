Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
J&K gets nod for 19 road and tunnel projects; CM Omar Abdullah thanks PM Modi

PTI |
Jun 23, 2025 11:58 PM IST

Chief Minister acknowledged the Union government's backing and collaborating with officials to ensure these infrastructure initiatives are completed on time.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving 10,637 crore worth road and tunnel projects for the Union Territory.

Abdullah said that the J&K government will closely with Centre to ensure timely execution of these projects.(ANI)
The road transport and highways ministry has approved 19 mega road and tunnel projects worth 10,637 crore for Jammu and Kashmir.

These include the construction of Peer-Ki-Gali tunnel, Sadhana tunnel, Zaznar-Shopian section of NH-701A, four-lane flyover from Lal Chowk to Parimpora, Trehgam Chamkote section of NH-701, four-lane Magam Flyover on Narbal-Gulmarg section and Qazigund Bypass.

"In a major achievement, my government has got 10,600 crore worth of road and tunnel projects approved by the Union government. I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi ji and MoRTH Minister Nitin Gadkari ji for their continued support as we try to steer J-K on a path of progress, development and connectivity," Abdullah posted on his personal X handle.

A similar message was posted on the official handle of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister.

Abdullah said that the Jammu and Kashmir government will work in close coordination with the road transport and highways ministry to ensure timely execution of these vital infrastructure projects.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed his gratitude.

